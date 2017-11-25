Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 2 vs Redmi 4A vs Moto C Plus: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared

  hindi
25 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 2 vs Redmi 4A vs Moto C Plus: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared

Nokia 2 price in India is Rs. 6,999, and the handset competes with Redmi 4A and Moto C Plus

Highlights

  • Nokia 2 price in India is Rs. 6,999
  • Redmi 4A offer 3GB of RAM under Rs. 7,000
  • Moto C Plus comes with front flash and dedicated microSD card slot

Nokia 2 has been launched in India at Rs. 6,999, marking the entry of yet another smartphone in the intensely-competitive entry-level segment. The Nokia 2 is targeted at buyers of low-end smartphones, which HMD Global claims constitute 30 percent of the country's market. The Nokia 2 comes with rather modest hardware and doesn't really match up to the competition when you look at just the specifications. However, the company believes that the end user experience will not suffer because of this due to the optimisations it has introduced. Nonetheless, buyers will still look at the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Moto C Plus when they are buying an entry-level smartphone, and not just Nokia 2. Here's a rundown of the differences between the three budget smartphones, and a look at what they offer.

Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 8,000

Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Moto C Plus price in India

Nokia 2 price in India has not been announced so far, with the company only saying it will bear a global average retail price of EUR 99 (approximately Rs. 7,500). So it is likely that the brand would keep the price under Rs. 7,500, going by how much the likes of Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 cost in the country. The Redmi 4A comes in two variants in India – one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, the other with 3GB and 32GB internal storage. The former costs Rs. 5,999 and the latter Rs. 6,999. Moto C Plus is available in only one configuration, with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and is priced at Rs. 6,999.

Nokia 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Moto C Plus specifications and features

Nokia 2, slated to launch in India mid-November, has a 5-inch HD display; the company says its LTPS panel delivers 1:1300 contrast ratio for a crisp viewing experience. Then there’s the premium design that the company is touting as a highlight of the phone, with polycarbonate body and frame made of 6000 Series Aluminium. Other notable features include the Gorilla Glass 3 protection for display panel, the 4100mAh battery that is said to deliver 2-days’ worth of juice, and the promised upgrade to Android Oreo.

 

As for the remaining specifications, Nokia 2 is nothing out of the ordinary. The Android Nougat smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 chipset, backed by 1GB of RAM. You get just 8GB of internal storage, microSD card support up to 128GB, hybrid dual-SIM setup, and standard connectivity options like Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi. The primary camera has an 8-megapixel sensor and comes with a LED flash, while the selfie shooter has 5-megapixel resolution.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A is the most popular budget warrior, and comes in the two storage/ RAM variants mentioned above. The handset has a 5-inch HD screen too, MIUI 8 custom Android skin, and 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. The 4G VoLTE phone can support microSD cards for up to 128GB capacity; the standard connectivity features are available here too. At 3120mAh, the Redmi 4A battery capacity is significantly smaller than that of Nokia 2.

 

The highlight of Moto C Plus is the 4000mAh battery, which should deliver battery life similar to that of Nokia 2’s. Both the smartphones have stock Android Nougat software as well, though Nokia 2 is the only one in the price segment with Google Assistant support. Other features and specifications of Moto C Plus are 5-inch HD screen, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 SoC and 2GB RAM. The handset has 16GB internal storage and comes with provision for storage expansion only up to 32GB. However, unlike its other two rivals, the Moto phone has a dedicated microSD card slot, meaning you won’t have to choose between an additional SIM card or extra storage with this handset. The front camera has a measly 2-megapixel resolution, while the rear shooter is the standard 8-megapixel; there’s LED flash on both sides.

 

Let us know in the comments below if you will wait for the Nokia 2 to hit the market, or go for either the Redmi 4A or Moto C Plus.

Nokia 2 vs Motorola Moto C Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A comparison

 
Nokia 2
Motorola Moto C Plus
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
  Compare Nokia 2 Compare Motorola Moto C Plus Compare Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Camera Rating--
General
Release dateOctober 2017May 2017November 2016
Dimensions (mm)143.50 x 71.30 x 9.30144.00 x 72.30 x 10.00139.50 x 70.40 x 8.50
Weight (g)-162.00131.50
Battery capacity (mAh)410040003120
Removable batteryNoYesNo
ColoursPewter/ Black, Pewter/ White, Copper/ BlackMetallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, Starry BlackGolden, Rose Gold, Dark Grey
Display
Screen size (inches)5.005.005.00
Resolution720x1280 pixels720x1280 pixels720x1280 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-294296
Hardware
Processor1.3GHz quad-core1.3GHz quad-core1.4GHz quad-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 212MediaTek MT6737Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
RAM1GB2GB2GB
Internal storage8GB16GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)12832128
Camera
Rear camera8-megapixel8-megapixel13-megapixel
Front camera5-megapixel2-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.1.1Android 7.0Android 6.0
Skin--MIUI 8
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.10
NFCNoNoNo
Number of SIMs222
SIM1
SIM TypeNano-SIMMicro-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeNano-SIMMicro-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerYesNoNo
Proximity sensorNoNoYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesNoYes
GyroscopeNoNoYes
BarometerNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNo

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto C Plus, Nokia, Nokia 2, Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
iPhone X's Face ID Can Be Stymied: But It Takes Some Work
Google's Fast Pair Makes Bluetooth Pairing on Android Easier and Faster
Nokia 2 vs Redmi 4A vs Moto C Plus: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Leaks, Black Friday Deals, and More: Your 360 Daily
  2. Xiaomi India Cuts Prices of Mi Accessories Thanks to GST Implementation
  3. Nokia 8 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Spotted in the Wild, 18:9 Display Tipped Again
  5. 'Made in India' iPhone SE 2 to Launch in Early 2018: Report
  6. OnePlus 5T's First Major Update Now Rolling Out, Brings Improvements
  7. OnePlus 5T Receives a Penny Discount on Black Friday
  8. Xiaomi India Teases 'Desh ka Smartphone' Will Have a Great Battery Life
  9. OnePlus 5T Review
  10. Xiaomi India Launches Smartphone Exchange Programme: Here's How It Works
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.