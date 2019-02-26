Technology News

MWC 2019: Look but Don't Touch as Smartphone's Flexible Future Unfolds

, 26 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MWC 2019: Look but Don't Touch as Smartphone's Flexible Future Unfolds

Flexible and folding formats framed the future of smartphones this week as manufacturers focused on new forms in an effort to jolt the market out of uniformity and re-invigorate sales.

But anyone hoping to tap or swipe Huawei's Mate X, a smartphone that wraps the screen around the front and back, was soon disappointed at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress.

Initial cheers were quickly followed by gasps when the Chinese firm revealed its eye-watering EUR 2,299 (GBP 1,995) price tag, although that includes a 5G connection.

This is even more than Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which was unveiled last week and will be priced from $1,980 when it goes on sale in some markets in April. It was on display in Barcelona in a glass case like a museum artefact.

While the hands-off stance indicates neither firm has a consumer-ready device, 2019 would be remembered as the year of the foldable Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said, adding that the new format was still in its infancy.

"But we are at the stone age of devices with flexible displays; it's a whole new phase of experimentation after the sea of smartphone sameness we have seen for the last decade."

Samsung took the opposite approach to Huawei by putting its folding screen on the inside of its device, with another smaller screen on the front panel for use when its is closed.

"That was the solution we felt was best for longevity," Samsung's European Director of Mobile Portfolio & Commercial Strategy Mark Notton told Reuters.

Smartphone makers have been trying to innovate to persuade consumers to upgrade from devices which already meet most of their needs, in an effort to reverse falling sales.

And although more vendors will soon follow with their own takes on foldable displays, 2019 will not be the year they go mainstream, market analysts Canalys said. They will remain exclusively ultra-luxury devices with fewer than 2 million expected to be shipped worldwide this year, Canalys added.

The mobile market slipped 1.2 percent in 2018, research company Gartner says, although it expects growth of 1.6 percent in 2019, driven by replacement cycles in the largest and most saturated markets China, the United States and Western Europe.

Gearing up for 5G
With 5G next generation mobile networks not becoming widely available until 2023 in the United States and China and 2026 in Europe, analysts say, the vast majority of customers will be buying the latest 4G devices like Samsung new Galaxy S10.

Nonetheless, manufacturers such as LG were keen to show they could squeeze 5G technology into 4G smartphone form, although most lacked launch or pricing information.

Chinese maker OnePlus had a 5G device running a video game using a 5G connection on show, but visitors were teased with only a glimpse of the phone's screen in a display cabinet.

"For us, launching means commercial availability, it doesn't mean PowerPoint," OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told Reuters.

"We are confident we are going to be one of the first with a commercially available smartphone in Europe," he said, adding that this would be within the first half of 2019.

Xiaomi, which ranked fifth in smartphone shipments in the last quarter according to IDC, did reveal pricing information along with its first 5G device.

"Xiaomi has fired the starting gun with a $599 price. That will bring tears to the eyes of many other mobile phone makers," Wood said, adding that many sub-scale makers such as Sony, LG, and others could find it tough to make any kind of margin on 5G.

Sony did not show a 5G device, relying instead on its ownership of a major Hollywood studio to release a new line of Xperia phones with a 21:9 display ratio optimised to watch movies and Netflix content.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: MWC 2019, MWC, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, Xiaomi
MWC 2019: Anker Launches New Power Banks, Headphones, and Portable Speakers
Twitter to Appoint Nodal Officer to Work With EC to Address Issues in Real Time
MWC 2019: Look but Don't Touch as Smartphone's Flexible Future Unfolds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Leaked Renders Show 3 Colour Options
  2. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Sony SBH82D Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones Launched at MWC 2019
  5. Asus Smartphones Discounted in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
  6. Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Neckband Headphones Launched
  7. Nubia Alpha Smartwatch With Foldable OLED Display Launched at MWC
  8. Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus With 21:9 Displays Launched at MWC 2019
  9. Realme 3 Leaks Again Ahead of March 4 Launch
  10. Android Phones Get FIDO2 Certification for Password-Free Logins
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.