Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Price, Specifications Compared

Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X, all three foldable phones come with a different form factor.

By | Updated: 14 November 2019 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Price, Specifications Compared

Motorola Razr (2019)(left) and Huawei Mate X (right) India launch details are a mystery at this point

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr price is set at $1,499.99 in the US
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold is already on sale in India
  • Huawei Mate X goes on sale in China this week

Motorola Razr (2019) made its official debut today as Motorola's first foldable smartphone. Sporting a design reminiscent of the original Motorola Razr, the new smartphone features a flexible primary display as well as a secondary display. According to the company, the phone is set to go on sale starting January next year in the Unites States. It will also reach India, however there is no word on when that will happen. Once launched, the phone will be taking on Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was the first foldable phone to make its debut and Huawei Mate X. While Samsung Galaxy Fold is already on sale in a number of markets, Mate X will first go on sale in China this week but there is no word on the global availability.

In this article, we take a look at how Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X stack up against each other, at least on paper.

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Price

According to Motorola, the new Razr (2019) will carry a price tag of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,08,200) in the US, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Fold retails at at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,700) in the US and at Rs. 1,64,999 in India. There is no word on the India price of Motorola Razr (2019) right now. Huawei Mate X, on the other hand, will retail at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,74,600) in China. The Huawei Mate X price outside China isn't known at this point, beyond the original pricing of EUR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 2,09,400) announced at the launch.

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Design

Unlike regular smartphones, all of which pretty much look exactly the same, the smartphone makers are experimenting with different form factors for their foldable smartphones. The same can be seen in Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X, as each of these phones looks different from other. With Motorola Razr, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has gone with a clamshell design where the primary flexible display is folded in half. The company has also included a secondary display to help consumers avoid opening the phone for small tasks like checking notifications or controlling music. Samsung Galaxy Fold also includes two displays but it look more like a small folded tablet. The Samsung foldable phone is also relatively thicker, larger, and heavier because of a larger battery capacity and screen size.

Motorola Razr (2019) With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display, Traditional Flip Phone Design Launched

Huawei Mate X comes with just one display but unlike Galaxy Fold where the flexible screen folds inside, the flexible screen on Mate X folds outside. So, you will still have access to a screen even when the smartphone is folded, the very reason why the other two foldable phones have the secondary displays. Compared to the Motorola Razr (2019), Huawei Mate X is also significantly larger and heavier.

The Motorola Razr measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded state. The phone weighs just 205 grams. Samsung Galaxy Fold measures 62.8x160.9x15.7mm ~ 17.1mm in folded state and 117.9x160.9x6.9mm ~ 7.6mm in unfolded state. The phone weighs 276 grams. Lastly, Huawei Mate X measures 78.5x161.3x11mm in folded state and 146.5x161.3x5.4mm ~ 11mm in unfolded state. The Huawei foldable phone weighs 300 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Yay for the Experience or Nay for Being Too Expensive?

 

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Display

Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) foldable pOLED primary display with 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2.7-inch 800x600 pixels gOLED screen. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3-inch QXGA+ (1536x2152 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a 4.6-inch HD+ (720x1680 pixels) Super AMOLED secondary screen. Lastly, Huawei Mate X packs an 8-inch 2200x2480 pixel foldable OLED display.

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Processor, Memory, Storage, Battery

Among other specifications, Motorola Razr (2019) is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, 2510 mAh battery and 128 GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy Fold houses octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, and a 4,380mAh battery, whereas Huawei Mate X comes with Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, and 4,500mAh battery. All three phones support fast charging.

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Cameras

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Motorola has added two cameras on the Razr (2019) – a single 16-megapixel primary shooter that comes with f/1.7 aperture for both regular photos and selfies, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung Galaxy Fold has three camera setups. The main camera setup includes a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel f/1.5-f/2.4 wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera. The main camera setup is regular photos, however there are two more setups for selfies – a dual camera setup with 10-megapixel f/2.2 and 8-megapixel f/1.9 cameras, and single 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera.

Huawei Mate X features a quad camera setup that works for both regular photos and selfies. The setup includes a 40-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter, an 8-megpaixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, and a time-of-flight sensor.

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Operating system, connectivity options

Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X, all three phones run on Android 9 Pie. While Motorola phone has stock Android, Samsung has included a tweaked version of One UI and Huawei has gone for EMUI 9.1.1. Motorola Razr (2019) will only be offered in a 4G LTE variant at this point, however both Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huaweu Mate X will be offered in both 4G and 5G variants. Other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C are present in all thee phones.

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold comparison
  Motorola Razr (2019)
Motorola Razr (2019)
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold
GENERAL
BrandMotorolaHuaweiSamsung
ModelRazr (2019)Mate XGalaxy Fold
Release date13th November 2019February 2019February 2019
Dimensions (mm)172.00 x 72.00 x 6.90161.30 x 78.30 x 11.00-
Weight (g)205.00295.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)251045004380
Removable batteryNo--
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryQuick Charge 2.0
ColoursNoir BlackInterstellar BlueSpace Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green and Astro Blue
Wireless charging--Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.208.007.30
Resolution876x2142 pixels2200x2480 pixels1536x2152 pixels
Aspect ratio21:9--
SECOND DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)2.70-4.60
Resolution800x600 pixels-840x1960 pixels
Aspect ratio4:3--
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core (2x2.6GHz + 2x1.92GHz + 4x1.8GHz)octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 710Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980-
RAM6GB8GB12GB
Internal storage128GB512GB512GB
Expandable storageNoYes-
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256-
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.22-micron)40-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel16-megapixel (f/F2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/F1.5/F2.4) + 12-megapixel (f/F2.4)
Rear autofocusLaser autofocus--
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED-
Front camera5-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)Yes10-megapixel (f/F2.2)
Front autofocusNo--
Front flashNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 9.0Android Pie
Skin-EMUI 9.1.1-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/No802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes
NFCYesYes-
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs11-
SIM 1
SIM TypeeSIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes-
AccelerometerYesYes-
Ambient light sensorYesYes-
GyroscopeYesYes-
Barometer-Yes-
Motorola Razr (2019)

Motorola Razr (2019)

Display (Primary)6.20-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity2510mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution876x2142 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 2019, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, Motorola Razr 2019 price, Samsung Galaxy Fold price, Huawei Mate X price, Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications, Huawei Mate X specifications, Motorola, Huawei, Samsung
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Realme 5s Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display Ahead of Launch Next Week
Google Denies That It's Misusing Health Data From Ascension
Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  3. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
  5. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  6. Google Marks Children's Day 2019 With Doodle by National Contest Winner
  7. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  8. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  9. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  10. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Denies That It's Misusing Health Data From Ascension
  2. Realme 5s Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Alleged Case Renders Show Quad Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display
  4. WhatsApp Gets Redesigned Facebook Logo With Android Update; Dark Theme iPhone Launch Said to Be Imminent
  5. Disney Plus 10 Million Sign Ups Subscriptions Day 1
  6. Children's Day 2019: Google India Celebrates With Doodle Titled 'Walking Trees' by National Contest Winner
  7. Apple Watch Detects Irregular Heartbeats in US Study
  8. Singles' Day: Alibaba's Jack Ma Says Shopping Results Miss Expectations
  9. Disney+ Warns of 'Outdated Cultural Depictions' in Some Films, But Some Say That's Not Enough
  10. The Peripheral: Amazon Prime Video, Westworld Creators to Work on William Gibson Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.