Motorola Razr (2019) made its official debut today as Motorola's first foldable smartphone. Sporting a design reminiscent of the original Motorola Razr, the new smartphone features a flexible primary display as well as a secondary display. According to the company, the phone is set to go on sale starting January next year in the Unites States. It will also reach India, however there is no word on when that will happen. Once launched, the phone will be taking on Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was the first foldable phone to make its debut and Huawei Mate X. While Samsung Galaxy Fold is already on sale in a number of markets, Mate X will first go on sale in China this week but there is no word on the global availability.

In this article, we take a look at how Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X stack up against each other, at least on paper.

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Price

According to Motorola, the new Razr (2019) will carry a price tag of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,08,200) in the US, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Fold retails at at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,700) in the US and at Rs. 1,64,999 in India. There is no word on the India price of Motorola Razr (2019) right now. Huawei Mate X, on the other hand, will retail at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,74,600) in China. The Huawei Mate X price outside China isn't known at this point, beyond the original pricing of EUR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 2,09,400) announced at the launch.

Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Design

Unlike regular smartphones, all of which pretty much look exactly the same, the smartphone makers are experimenting with different form factors for their foldable smartphones. The same can be seen in Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X, as each of these phones looks different from other. With Motorola Razr, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has gone with a clamshell design where the primary flexible display is folded in half. The company has also included a secondary display to help consumers avoid opening the phone for small tasks like checking notifications or controlling music. Samsung Galaxy Fold also includes two displays but it look more like a small folded tablet. The Samsung foldable phone is also relatively thicker, larger, and heavier because of a larger battery capacity and screen size.

Motorola Razr (2019) With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display, Traditional Flip Phone Design Launched

Huawei Mate X comes with just one display but unlike Galaxy Fold where the flexible screen folds inside, the flexible screen on Mate X folds outside. So, you will still have access to a screen even when the smartphone is folded, the very reason why the other two foldable phones have the secondary displays. Compared to the Motorola Razr (2019), Huawei Mate X is also significantly larger and heavier.

The Motorola Razr measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded state. The phone weighs just 205 grams. Samsung Galaxy Fold measures 62.8x160.9x15.7mm ~ 17.1mm in folded state and 117.9x160.9x6.9mm ~ 7.6mm in unfolded state. The phone weighs 276 grams. Lastly, Huawei Mate X measures 78.5x161.3x11mm in folded state and 146.5x161.3x5.4mm ~ 11mm in unfolded state. The Huawei foldable phone weighs 300 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Yay for the Experience or Nay for Being Too Expensive? Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Display Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) foldable pOLED primary display with 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2.7-inch 800x600 pixels gOLED screen. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3-inch QXGA+ (1536x2152 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a 4.6-inch HD+ (720x1680 pixels) Super AMOLED secondary screen. Lastly, Huawei Mate X packs an 8-inch 2200x2480 pixel foldable OLED display. Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Processor, Memory, Storage, Battery Among other specifications, Motorola Razr (2019) is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, 2510 mAh battery and 128 GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy Fold houses octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, and a 4,380mAh battery, whereas Huawei Mate X comes with Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, and 4,500mAh battery. All three phones support fast charging. Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Cameras In terms of the imaging capabilities, Motorola has added two cameras on the Razr (2019) – a single 16-megapixel primary shooter that comes with f/1.7 aperture for both regular photos and selfies, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung Galaxy Fold has three camera setups. The main camera setup includes a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel f/1.5-f/2.4 wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera. The main camera setup is regular photos, however there are two more setups for selfies – a dual camera setup with 10-megapixel f/2.2 and 8-megapixel f/1.9 cameras, and single 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera. Huawei Mate X features a quad camera setup that works for both regular photos and selfies. The setup includes a 40-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter, an 8-megpaixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, and a time-of-flight sensor. Motorola Razr (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Operating system, connectivity options Motorola Razr (2019), Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X, all three phones run on Android 9 Pie. While Motorola phone has stock Android, Samsung has included a tweaked version of One UI and Huawei has gone for EMUI 9.1.1. Motorola Razr (2019) will only be offered in a 4G LTE variant at this point, however both Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huaweu Mate X will be offered in both 4G and 5G variants. Other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C are present in all thee phones.