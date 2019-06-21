Technology News
loading

Motorola One Vision vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, Specifications Compared

All the three phones feature a 6.3-inch display and run on Android Pie.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Vision vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Motorola One Vision is compared with the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M40

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy M40 is priced the least at Rs. 19,990
  • Samsung and Xiaomi variants are powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro packs the largest 4,000mAh battery

Motorola One Vision was launched in India, and its price is set at Rs. 19,999. The phone will compete with the likes of other popular budget offerings like the Samsung Galaxy M40 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. All three phones come with a 6.3-inch display and run on Android Pie. The Motorola One Vision has a few differences from its competitor and we highlight all of the differences down below.

We pit the Motorola One Vision against the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M40 to see which one fares better on paper.

Motorola One Vision vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price compared

The Motorola One Vision price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone will go on sale from June 27 on Flipkart. It will be offered in Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient colours. Launch offers in the first week (June 27 to July 4) include no-cost EMIs for 6 months on all credit and debit cards. Vodafone Idea subscribers get up to Rs. 3,750 cashback and additional data up to 250GB.


The Samsung Galaxy M40, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 19,990, and the smartphone is available in a single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available on Amazon India and Samsung Online Store. The smartphone is listed in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The top-end variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com, in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour variants.


Motorola One Vision vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

All three phones sport a dual-SIM slot and run on Android Pie. While the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M40 have skins on top, the Motorola One Vision runs on stock Android. All the three phones feature a 6.3-inch display with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. The Motorola One Vision has 21:9 aspect ratio, while the other two sport 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola and Samsung variant sport a hole-punch display while the Xiaomi variant has a waterdrop-style notch.

The Motorola One Vision is powered by the Exynos 9609 processor, while the other two are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The Motorola One Vision maxes out at 4GB of RAM, while Samsung Galaxy M40 and Redmi Note 7 Pro offer up to 6GB of RAM options as well. All of them come with hybrid microSD card slots for memory expansion.

On the imaging front, the Motorola One Vision packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens with optical image stabilisation support. There is a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as well. For selfies, the company has included a 25-megapixel shooter on the front with an f/2.0 lens on the Motorola One Vision.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 also has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front as well.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs the largest battery at 4,000mah, while the Motorola One Vision and the Samsung Galaxy M40 pack a 3,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M40 is the lightest and thinnest at 155.3x73.9x7.9mm and 168 grams. The Motorola One Vision is the thickest measuring at 160.10x71.20x8.70mm and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the heaviest weighing at 186 grams. The Samsung Galaxy M40 lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Motorola One Vision come with a jack. All three phones support Bluetooth v5, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Face Unlock.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Motorola One Vision vs Redmi Note 7 Pro comparison
  Samsung Galaxy M40
Samsung Galaxy M40
Motorola One Vision
Motorola One Vision
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandSamsungMotorolaXiaomi
ModelGalaxy M40One VisionRedmi Note 7 Pro
Release date11th June 201915th May 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePlasticGlassGlass
Thickness7.9--
Weight (g)168.00180.00186.00
Battery capacity (mAh)350035004000
Removable batteryNo-No
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryQuick Charge 4+
ColoursMidnight Blue and Seawater BlueBrown Gradient, Sapphire GradientClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune Blue
Dimensions (mm)-160.10 x 71.20 x 8.70159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.306.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2520 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:921:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-432409
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core (8x2GHz)2.2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Exynos 9609Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM6GB4GB4GB
Internal storage128GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512-
Dedicated microSD slotNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera32-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashLEDDual LEDLED
Front camera16-megapixel25-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.8-micron)13-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinOne UI-MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
NFC-Yes-
USB OTG--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Vision Price in India, Motorola One Vision Specifications, Motorola, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy M40 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications, Xiaomim, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
In Final Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer, the Monster Has a Voice
Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India to Let Select Users Experience the Upcoming Phone
Motorola One Vision vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India Ahead of Formal Launch
  3. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  4. Realme 2, Realme C1 Get Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India
  5. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  7. Nvidia GeForce RTX ‘Super’ GPU Refresh, RTX 20 Series Price Cuts Rumoured
  8. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.