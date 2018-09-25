The Motorola One Power has been launched in India in a bid to take on the the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone. The big highlight of the new Motorola One Power is its 5,000mAh battery, and that it is a part of the Android One program. The Motorola One Power smartphone also sports a display notch, keeping up with the trend, and has a dual camera setup at the back stacked vertically. We pit the Motorola One Power against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, as well as the new Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to see if the new Motorola offering can fight the competition or not.

Motorola One Power vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Motorola One Power price in India has been set as Rs. 15,999, and the handset made available in Black colour exclusively on Flipkart. It is up for registration right now, and will go on sale starting October 5. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is also priced at Rs. 15,999, and it comes with Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue colour options. It is available for purchase on Flipkart and Nokia online Store.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review

Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in the country at Rs. 13,999, but the price was later raised to Rs. 14,999. On the other hand, the smartphone's 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant remained steady at Rs. 16,999. Colour options for the smartphone are Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold. It is available for purchase on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Finally, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 costs Rs. 10,999 for 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage variant in India. The smartphone's 4GB RAM, 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 12,999. Additionally, there is a 6GB RAM variant as well that was launched later, priced at Rs. 14,999. Launched in Midnight Black and Grey colour options, the smartphone is available exclusively via Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB RAM) Review

Motorola One Power vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

Coming to specifications, the Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch display with full-HD+ resolution (1080x2246-pixel) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It's toughest competitor, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 5.99-inch display with 1080x2160-pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 have 5.8-inch (1080x2280-pixel) and 5.99-inch (1080x2160-pixel) displays, respectively. All four have the narrow-bezel design, though the Nokia and Asus models are the only ones with display notch. All four smartphones run software based on Android 8.1 Oreo, though Xiaomi phone has the custom MIUI skin while the other four have stock Android software and a promise of timely software updates.

All four smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC. Motorola One Power comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and microSD card support up to 256GB. Nokia 6.1 Plus has the same configuration but offers microSD card support up to 400GB. Redmi Note 5 Pro has 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, both with 64GB internal storage and support for expansion up to 128GB. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has the most variants on offer - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. All three variants support microSD cards with capacities up to 2TB.

Dual rear camera setup is common with all handsets. The Motorola phone offers a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4K video recording. HMD Global's new mid-range offering features a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. Lastly, the Asus model offers a primary 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, backed by LED flash for the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. Its 6GB RAM option, on the other hand, has a 16-megapixel (f2/.0) + 5-megapixel rear camera combination. As for the selfie cameras, the Motorola, Xiaomi, and Nokia smartphones have 12-megapixel, 20-megapixel, 16-megapixel sensors. The Asus variants differs in terms of selfie camera too, with the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants offer 8-megapixel selfie camera, while the 6GB RAM option packing a 16-megapixel sensor.

Motorola One Power packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours of usage in 15 minutes using the 15W TurboPower fast-charger. Redmi Note 5 Pro is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery, while Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 3060mAh battery coupled with fast charge tech. Then there's the ZenFone Max Pro M1 with a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging. All four models have rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock capabilities.

The Motorola One Power has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity options. On the other hand, the Nokia 6.1 Plus includes 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack options. In the Redmi Note 5 Pro, options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack options.