Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India earlier this month as a mid-tier smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. This puts the Motorola One Fusion+ up against the likes of Poco X2 and the Samsung Galaxy M31, both of which were launched in India in February this year. All three smartphones boast of impressive specifications like quad rear cameras but there are quite a lot of differences as well. So, let's put the Motorola One Fusion+, the Poco X2, and the Samsung Galaxy M31 against each other and compare what sets each of them apart.

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India

The recently launched Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Poco X2 that came out in February has three variants namely, 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs. 15,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs. 16,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 19,999. This was the launch pricing for the phone and it has since increased with the three variants now costing Rs. 17,499, Rs. 18,499, and Rs. 21,499 respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M31 that also launched in India in February comes in three variants that at launch, were priced at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs. 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB, and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Its prices have also gone up to Rs. 17,499, Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 20,499 respectively.

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications

All three smartphones come with dual-SIM support and run Android 10. The Motorola One Fusion+ runs a stock version of Android, the Poco X2 runs MIUI 11 on top, while the Samsung Galaxy M31 runs One UI 2.0 on top. The One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio while the Poco X2 features 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED panel and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Notably, the Poco X2 offers a 120Hz display while the others don't. Under the hood, the Motorola and the Poco offering have the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, but the Samsung offering is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. However, the Motorola offering comes with 6GB RAM while the other two can go up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, all three have quad rear camera setups. Starting with the Motorola One Fusion+, it gets a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture housed in a pop-up camera module. On the other hand, the Poco X2's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the hole-punch comes with two cameras including a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in the notch.

For storage, the Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single 128GB variant, but it is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The Poco X2 has up to 256GB of storage while the Galaxy M31 has up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, all three phones come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The fingerprint scanner on the Motorola and the Samsung phone is on the back while the Poco smartphone has the scanner on the side. Talking about battery, the One Fusion+ comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, the Poco X2 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, and the Galaxy M31 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Motorola One Fusion+ measures 162.9x76.9x9.6mm and weighs 210 grams, the Poco X2 measures 165.3x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 208 grams, and lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

