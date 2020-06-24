Technology News
Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Motorola One Fusion+, Poco X2, and Samsung Galaxy M31 have quad rear camera setups is different configurations.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2020 20:00 IST
Motorola One Fusion+, Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M31 have different designs for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ and Poco X2 have the Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Motorola One Fusion+ and Galaxy M31 have rear mounted fingerprint scanner
  • All three phones have quad rear cameras

Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India earlier this month as a mid-tier smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. This puts the Motorola One Fusion+ up against the likes of Poco X2 and the Samsung Galaxy M31, both of which were launched in India in February this year. All three smartphones boast of impressive specifications like quad rear cameras but there are quite a lot of differences as well. So, let's put the Motorola One Fusion+, the Poco X2, and the Samsung Galaxy M31 against each other and compare what sets each of them apart.

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Price in India

The recently launched Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Poco X2 that came out in February has three variants namely, 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs. 15,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs. 16,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 19,999. This was the launch pricing for the phone and it has since increased with the three variants now costing Rs. 17,499, Rs. 18,499, and Rs. 21,499 respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M31 that also launched in India in February comes in three variants that at launch, were priced at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs. 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB, and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Its prices have also gone up to Rs. 17,499, Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 20,499 respectively.

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Specifications

All three smartphones come with dual-SIM support and run Android 10. The Motorola One Fusion+ runs a stock version of Android, the Poco X2 runs MIUI 11 on top, while the Samsung Galaxy M31 runs One UI 2.0 on top. The One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio while the Poco X2 features 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED panel and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Notably, the Poco X2 offers a 120Hz display while the others don't. Under the hood, the Motorola and the Poco offering have the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, but the Samsung offering is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. However, the Motorola offering comes with 6GB RAM while the other two can go up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, all three have quad rear camera setups. Starting with the Motorola One Fusion+, it gets a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture housed in a pop-up camera module. On the other hand, the Poco X2's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the hole-punch comes with two cameras including a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in the notch.

For storage, the Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single 128GB variant, but it is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The Poco X2 has up to 256GB of storage while the Galaxy M31 has up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, all three phones come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The fingerprint scanner on the Motorola and the Samsung phone is on the back while the Poco smartphone has the scanner on the side. Talking about battery, the One Fusion+ comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, the Poco X2 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, and the Galaxy M31 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Motorola One Fusion+ measures 162.9x76.9x9.6mm and weighs 210 grams, the Poco X2 measures 165.3x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 208 grams, and lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+
Poco X2
Poco X2
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandMotorolaPocoSamsung
ModelOne Fusion+X2Galaxy M31
Release date9th June 20204th February 202026th February 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)162.90 x 76.90 x 9.60165.30 x 76.60 x 8.79159.20 x 75.10 x 8.90
Weight (g)210.00208.00191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500045006000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary-
ColoursTwilight Blue, Moonlight WhiteAtlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix RedBlue, Black
Removable battery-NoNo
Body type--Plastic
Wireless charging--No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.676.40
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:920:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)395--
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.8GHz)2.2GHz octa-core2.3GHz octa-core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 730GQualcomm Snapdragon 730GSamsung Exynos 9611
RAM6GB6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)1000256512
Dedicated microSD slotNoNoYes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 16-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.89, 1.6-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.75-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.2)20-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.8-micron) + 2-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2.0)
Pop-Up CameraYes--
Rear flash-YesYes
Rear autofocus--Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10
SkinMy UXMIUI 11 Designed for PocoOne UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
NFC-Yes-
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
Face unlock-YesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent cameras
  • Near-stock Android
  • Loud bottom-firing speaker
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Average low-light video quality
Read detailed Motorola One Fusion+ review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
