Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge+: What's the Difference?

Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ on Wednesday became official as the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker's latest devices. Both the phones have a curved display and a hole-punch design for the selfie cameras. They also come with triple rear cameras that are placed in a vertical orientation. And interestingly, both the phones have 90Hz refresh rate screens. While there are several similarities between the two phones, there are several differences as well. So, let's take a look at what sets the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ apart.

Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge+: Price

The Motorola Edge comes with 4GB (North America) and 6GB (other regions) of RAM. Both variants also feature 128GB of onboard storage. In Europe, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 58,000). The company has not mentioned the exact sale date but when it does go on sale, it will be available in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta colour options. According to Motorola, Motorola Edge will be released in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 76,400) in the US. The phone will be available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options with sale starting from May 14 in the US. The company states Motorola Edge+ will be released in various European countries, UAE, and Latin America, in addition to the US.

As of now, there is no information on India price or availability.

Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge+: Specifications

While the Motorola Edge has dual-SIM (Nano) support, the Motorola Edge+ is a single-SIM phone. Both run stock Android 10 out of the box. They also have 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with 90Hz refresh rate. The display on the Motorola Edge+ is HDR10+ certified. Under the hood, the Edge is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, Adreno 620 GPU, and up to 6GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Edge+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of cameras, both phones have a triple rear camera setup. The Motorola Edge has a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 117-degree field of view. Finally, there is an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. There is also a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor on the back. For selfies, you get a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture in the hole-punch design. In contrast, the Motorola Edge+ has a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture that can record 6K videos at 30fps. The secondary is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 117-degree field of view. The tertiary is an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that comes with OIS support and 3x optical zoom. Additionally, there is a ToF sensor as well. On the front is the same 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture as the Edge.

For storage, the Motorola Edge has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The Motorola Edge+ comes with 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. For connectivity, the Edge has 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. The Edge+ being the flagship comes with 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6), LTE, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones come with in-display fingerprint sensors.

Coming to battery, the Motorola Edge has 4,500mAh with support for 18W charging while the Motorola Edge+ has a larger 5,000mAh with support for 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Motorola Edge measures 161.64x71.1x9.29mm and weighs 188 grams while the Edge+ measures 161.07x71.38x9.6mm in size and weighs 203 grams.