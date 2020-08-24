Technology News
loading

Moto G9 vs Moto G8: What’s New and Different

Moto G9 will go on sale in India starting August 31, while Moto G8 didn’t launch in the country.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 August 2020 17:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G9 vs Moto G8: What’s New and Different

Moto G9 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, whereas Moto G8 offers a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Moto G9 will be available in India with a price tag of Rs. 11,499
  • Moto G8 comes with a laser autofocus module
  • Moto G9 offers a larger, 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging support

Moto G9 debuted in India on Monday as the latest smartphone by Motorola. The new smartphone is the successor to the Moto G8 that was launched in Brazil in March. Similar to the Moto G8, the Moto G9 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The new phone, however, has a list of differences over its predecessor. The Moto G9 has some design-level changes including a waterdrop-style display notch that makes it look different from the Moto G8 that had a hole-punch design.

Here, we are comparing the Moto G9 price and specifications with those of the Moto G8 to detail all the key differences.

Moto G9 vs Moto G8: Price in India

Moto G9 price in India is set at Rs. 11,499 for the lone, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options and will be available for purchase in the country starting August 31. In contrast, the Moto G8 was introduced in Brazil with a price tag of BRL 1,299 (roughly Rs. 17,100). That model also had 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and was launched in Pearl White and Neon Blue colours. Moreover, it is important to note that the Moto G8 didn't launch in India.

Moto G9 vs Moto G8: Specifications

Both Moto G9 and Moto G8 come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 10. However, the Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio, while the Moto G8 has a 6.4-inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G9 is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The Moto G8, on the other hand, has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Both phones also include 4GB RAM and have 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Moto G9 offers the triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. This is unlike the Moto G8 that does have a triple rear camera setup but with a 16-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 macro lens. There is also a laser autofocus module alongside the rear camera setup. However, the Moto G9 and Moto G8 both come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto G9 has all the modern connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB-Type C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G8 also has most of these options, though it lacks NFC and has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Both phones also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Moto G9 that is touted to deliver up to two days of power on a single charge and supports 20W fast charging. The Moto G8, on the other hand, packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Moto G9 measures 165.21x75.73x9.18mm and weighs 200 grams. However, the Moto G8 measures 161.27x75.8x8.95mm and weighs 188.3 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Motorola Moto G9 vs Motorola Moto G8 comparison
  Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G8
Motorola Moto G8
GENERAL
BrandMotorolaMotorola
ModelMoto G9Moto G8
Release date24th August 20205th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYes-
Dimensions (mm)165.21 x 75.73 x 9.18161.27 x 75.80 x 8.95
Weight (g)200.00188.30
Battery capacity (mAh)50004000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-
ColoursForest Green, Sapphire BluePearl White, Neon Blue
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.40
Resolution720x1600 pixels720x1560 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)269269
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 662Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slotNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.6-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)16-megapixel (f/1.7) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
SECOND DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)-6.40
Resolution-720x1560 pixels
Aspect ratio-19:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-269
Motorola Moto G9

Motorola Moto G9

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G9 price in India, Moto G9 specifications, Moto G9, Moto G8 price, Moto G8 specifications, Moto G8, Motorola, Moto
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mirzapur Season 2 to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23

Related Stories

Moto G9 vs Moto G8: What’s New and Different
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  3. Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  4. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  5. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7
  6. Jio New Rs. 499, Rs. 777 Plans Offer 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  7. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme X7 Series' Unusual Design Revealed Before Launch
  9. Moto G9 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launch in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 Displays Plagued With ‘Green Tint’ Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Is Down Around the World, Company Is Investigating as Video Conferences Go Dark
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Users Report of Strange ‘Green Tint’ Issue
  3. Jio Launches New Rs. 499, Rs. 777 Prepaid Plans With 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  4. Delhi Panel to Initiate Proceedings on Facebook's 'Inaction on Hateful Content' on Tuesday
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date, and 7,000mAh Battery Tipped
  6. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Leaked in 360-Degree Video Ahead of Launch
  7. Foxconn, Pegatron, More Asian Firms Said to Consider Mexico Factories as China Risks Grow
  8. TikTok Sued by Vietnamese Tech Firm Alleging Copyright Infringement
  9. Mirzapur Season 2 to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23
  10. LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com