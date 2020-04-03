Moto G8 Power Lite vs Moto G8 Power: What’s the Difference

Moto G8 Power Lite has just been introduced, and it is a stripped down version of the Moto G8 Power that was launched recently in Europe. The Lite variant is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and it comes with Micro-USB port. In comparison, the Moto G8 Power is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, and this variant offers USB Type-C support. Another big difference is cameras where the Moto G8 Power has quad cameras at the back, and the Moto G8 Power Lit only sports triple cameras. In this comparison, we pit the Moto G8 Power Lite against the Moto G8 Power to see all the differences between the two, at least on paper.

Moto G8 Power Lite vs Moto G8 Power price

Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,900), and it is expected to be available in Mexico and Germany in the coming days. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue options. The device will go on sale in other countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia in the coming weeks.

The Moto G8 Power is selling in the UK at GBP 219 (roughly Rs. 20,800) or EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,200) in rest of Europe. It comes in Smoke Black and Capri Blue colour options.

Moto G8 Power Lite vs Moto G8 Power specifications

As for specifications, both the phones come with dual-SIM support. The Moto G8 Power runs on the latest Android 10 software, while the Moto G8 Power Lite runs on the dated Android 9 software. The Moto G8 Power has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,300 pixels) hole-punch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 399ppi pixel density. The Moto G8 Power Lite, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 269ppi pixel density.

The Moto G8 Power is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, whereas the Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. Both the phones pack 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Both the phones also include a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The Moto G8 Power has a hybrid microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 512GB, while the Moto G8 Power Lite storage can be expanded to 256GB using the dedicated microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the Moto G8 Power has a quad camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with 118 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a last 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and f/2.2 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G8 Power Lite, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main snapper with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. It is assisted by a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include HDR, beauty mode, dual camera blur effect, timer, panorama, Google Lens integration. On the front is a 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Both the phones include 5,000mAh batteries, but the Moto G8 Power supports 18W fast charging, while the Lite variant supports 10W fast charging. There's a USB Type-C port present on the Moto G8 Power whereas the Moto G8 Lite offers Micro-USB port. Other connectivity options on the two phones include 3.5mm audio jack and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Moto G8 Power offers Bluetooth v5 support, while the Lite model supports Bluetooth v4.2. The Moto G8 Power Lite measures 164.94x75.76x9.2mm and weighs about 200 grams. In contrast, the Moto G8 Power measures at 155.x 75.84x 9.63mm, and it weighs about 197 grams. Lastly, the two phones also include fingerprint sensors on the back.