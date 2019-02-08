Technology News

Moto G7 vs Moto G7 Plus vs Moto G7 Power vs Moto G7 Play: What's the Difference

, 08 February 2019
Moto G7 compared to the G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play

Highlights

  • Moto G7 has the largest battery of the lot at 5,000mAh
  • Moto G7 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor
  • Moto G7 Play comes with front LED flash support

At its Brazil event on Thursday, Motorola launched the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play smartphones. The smartphone are priced at differently and offer different specifications and features catering to varied user needs. However, they do have some commonalities like stock Android Pie software, rear fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support, and other usual connectivity options. The price of the Moto G7 family starts at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,200) and the phones have been launched first in Brazil and Mexico. The Moto G7 Plus variant is expected to launch in select regions only.

We pit the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play against each other to find out the key differences between the devices, to let readers know which one fits their preference the best.

Moto G7 vs Moto G7 Plus vs Moto G7 Power vs Moto G7 Play price

The Moto G7 is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 21,300), the Moto G7 Power is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 17,800) and Moto G7 Play at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,200). All three phones have first gone on sale in Brazil and Mexico and will roll out globally beginning mid-February.

The Moto G7 Plus on the other hand has received European pricing of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500), and will be launched in select regions only. Motorola has not shared India-specific release schedule for any of the Moto G7 phones, except the Moto G7 Power, which is coming to the country in the next few weeks.

Motorola has announced that the Moto G7 will be made available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options, the Moto G7 Plus will be available in Deep Indigo, Starry Black, and Fine Gold colour options, the Moto G7 Play will be available in Deep Indigo and Viva Red colour options, and the Moto G7 Power will be available in Marine Blue colour option.

Moto G7 vs Moto G7 Plus vs Moto G7 Power vs Moto G7 Play specifications

Coming to hardware, all the four phones run on stock Android Pie software, pack dual-SIM slots, microSD card slots for expansion of memory, USB Type-C port support, face unlock, rear fingerprint sensors, and 3.5mm audio jack support. The Moto G7 Play sports a slightly smaller 5.70-inch (720x1512 pixels) display, while all the other variants sport a larger 6.2-inch display. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus support 1080x2270 pixel resolutions, while the G7 Power supports 720x1520 pixel resolution. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus sport waterdrop-shaped notches, while the other two sport slightly wider notches on top of the display. All four phones support 19:9 aspect ratio.

Except for the Moto G7 Plus which is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, all the other variants are powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus offer 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity. The Moto G7 Play offers 2GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, while the Moto G7 Power offers 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage capacity.

On the imaging front, Moto G7 comes with a dual camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the front as well. Motorola has packed a dual camera setup on the back of the Moto G7 Plus as well, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The dual camera setup also supports optical image stabilisation. For selfies, there is a 12-megapixel with an f/2.0 lens.

The Moto G7 Power, on the other hand, sports a 12-megapixel single camera with an f/2.0 lens on the back as well as an 8-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 lens. Lastly, the Moto G7 Play comes with a single 13-megapixel shooter on the back with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.2 lens. It is the only variant that support a front LED flash.

The Moto G7 Power wins the battery battle with a mega 5,000mAh battery, and the other three offer a modest 3,000mAh battery. The thinnest of the lot is the Moto G7 at 8mm and the lightest of the lot is the Moto G7 Play at 168 grams. The thickest and heaviest of the pack is the Moto G7 Power with 9.4mm thickness and a weight of 198 grams, presumably a result of the large battery. All the phones support GPS, and Bluetooth v5.0 support is only present on the Moto G7 Plus. The rest come with Bluetooth v4.2 support.

Motorola Moto G7 vs Motorola Moto G7 Plus vs Motorola Moto G7 Power vs Motorola Moto G7 Play comparison

  Motorola Moto G7
Motorola Moto G7
Motorola Moto G7 Plus
Motorola Moto G7 Plus
Motorola Moto G7 Power
Motorola Moto G7 Power
Motorola Moto G7 Play
Motorola Moto G7 Play
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019February 2019February 2019February 2019
Dimensions (mm)157.00 x 75.30 x 8.00157.00 x 75.30 x 8.30160.83 x 76.00 x 9.40148.71 x 71.50 x 8.09
Weight (g)172.00176.00198.00168.00
Battery capacity (mAh)3000300050003000
ColoursCeramic Black, Ceramic WhiteDeep Indigo, Viva RedMarine BlueDeep Indigo, Starry Black, Fine Gold
Fast charging-ProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.206.206.205.70
Resolution1080x2270 pixels1080x2270 pixels720x1520 pixels720x1512 pixels
Aspect ratio19:919:919:919:9
Protection type--Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)--403-
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 632Qualcomm Snapdragon 636Qualcomm Snapdragon 632Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM4GB4GB3GB2GB
Internal storage64GB64GB32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128256512128
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.22-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.25-micron)13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashLEDDual LEDLEDLED
Front camera8-megapixel (1.12-micron)12-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.25-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)
Front flash---LED
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid PieAndroid 9.0Android 9.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
USB Type-CYesYesYesYes
Number of SIMs2222
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-YesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYesYes
Comments

