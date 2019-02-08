Technology News

Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price, Specifications Compared

, 08 February 2019
Moto G7 Play sits alongside the Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy M20

Highlights

  • Moto G7 Play comes with a price at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,200)
  • Redmi Note 7 features a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G7 Play debuted as Motorola's newest budget smartphone on Thursday. The new Moto G7 model is touted to deliver up to 60 percent faster performance than its predecessor. Also, the Moto G7 Play has features such as a traditional display notch and a rear camera with a PDAF (phase detection autofocus) lens. The phone additionally has an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC and features a Max Vision HD+ display panel. There is a price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 14,200) that brings the Moto G7 Play against the Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy M20.

We're here comparing specifications and price of the Moto G7 Play with the Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M20 to help you see the best pick for you.

Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 price

The Moto G7 Play price in the US is set at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,200). The smartphone will initially be available in Brazil and Mexico, though it will reach Europe later this month and will roll out over the next month in various parts of Latin America and North America. It comes in Deep Indigo, Starry Black, and Fine Gold. Moreover, the India price and availability of the Moto G7 Play are yet to be announced.

Distinctly, the Redmi Note 7 price in China starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is available at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700) and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage version at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,800). The phone comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options and is currently limited to the Chinese market.

The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other side, comes at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,990. The Samsung phone is initially available in India, though it is set to debut in Indonesia next week.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G7 Play runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, comes with MIUI based on Android Oreo. However, the Samsung Galaxy M20 runs Samsung Experience 9.5 UX based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Motorola has provided a 5.7-inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1512 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. This is unlike the Redmi Note 7 that has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy M20 also has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Moto G7 Play has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 is powered by a 2.2GHz, octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The Galaxy M20 has an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC along with 3GB and 4GB RAM versions.

 

The Moto G7 Play has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). This isn't in line with the Redmi Note 7 that has 32GB as well as 64GB options along with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage (up to 256GB). The Galaxy M20 also has 32GB and 64GB storage options with microSD card support.

For photos and videos, the Moto G7 Play has a single 13-megapixel camera at the back along with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens. The Redmi Note 7, on the other front, sports a dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megapixel sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera with features such as AI face unlock, AI smart beauty, AI single shot blur, front HDR, and background blur among others. However, the Samsung Galaxy M20 has dual rear cameras comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far

Connectivity options on the Moto G7 Play include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 7 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Samsung Galaxy M20 also offers a similar connectivity experience through options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The Moto G7 packs a 3,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging through a bundled TurboPower charger. The Redmi Note 7 has a 4,000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 4 support. However, the Samsung Galaxy M20 packs a massive, 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20 comparison

  Motorola Moto G7 Play
Motorola Moto G7 Play
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7
Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy M20
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019January 2019January 2019
Dimensions (mm)148.71 x 71.50 x 8.09159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10-
Weight (g)168.00186.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)300040005000
Fast chargingProprietaryQuick Charge-
ColoursDeep Indigo, Starry Black, Fine GoldTwilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright blackCharcoal Black, Ocean Blue
Launched in India-NoYes
Removable battery-NoNo
Wireless charging--No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.706.306.30
Resolution720x1512 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio19:919.5:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core2.2GHz1.6GHz octa-core (2x1.8GHz + 6x1.6GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 632Snapdragon 660Samsung Exynos 7904
RAM2GB3GB3GB
Internal storage32GB32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128256512
Dedicated microSD slot--Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1.9) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocus-Yes
Rear flashLEDLEDYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)13-megapixel8-megapixel (f/2.0)
Front flashLED-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0Android OreoAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Skin-MIUI 9Samsung Experience 9.5 UX
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00Yes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Micro-USB--No
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes--
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes-
GyroscopeYesYes-
Comments

