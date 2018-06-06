Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price in India, Specifications Compared

, 06 June 2018
The Moto G6 price in India starts at Rs. 13,999, placed between ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Redmi Note 5 Pro

Highlights

  • Moto G6 comes with an USB Type-C port
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a vertical dual camera setup
  • ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a 5000mAh battery

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play have been announced at a launch event in New Delhi on Monday, after the smartphones were unveiled globally in April. Key highlights of the Moto G6 include an 18:9 full-HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, a dual rear camera setup on the back, and beautification mode in the selfie camera. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India in mid-February 2018 with a Snapdragon 636 SoC and a vertical dual camera setup. Lastly, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 came to Indian shores in April this year with the same Snapdragon 636 SoC and a large 5000mAh battery. Let's compare the price and specifications of the Moto G6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and ZenFone Max Pro M1 and see how they fare against each other.

Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

Moto G6 price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB onboard storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model. The smartphone will be available in an Indigo Black colour variant across Moto Hub offline stores, but online exclusively via Amazon India from 12am on June 5. Launch offers for the Moto G6 include a Rs. 1,250 discount on HDFC credit and debit cards on regular and EMI transactions, discounts on Kindle e-books, free Amazon Prime subscription, and cashback on Paytm.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India is Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the model that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Launched in Midnight Black and Grey colour options, the smartphone is available exclusively via Flipkart. A 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage version was also announced at the India launch event but is yet to make its way to India. The variant is priced at Rs. 14,999.

Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

Moto G6 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs a near-stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is fuelled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, and an Adreno 506 GPU. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of optics, the Moto G6 bears a dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, combined with f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera comes with features such as a Portrait Mode, Text Scanner mode, and a Spot Color mode. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel sensor with beautification capabilities and group selfie mode. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. At the core, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone has a 4000mAh battery powering its internals from under the hood.

 

As for camera specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a vertical dual camera module at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, both accompanied by an LED flash. The selfie camera gets a 20-megapixel sensor with an LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0. Connectivity on the Redmi Note 5 Pro includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard the mid-range handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Finally, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) FullView IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage. There is a 5000mAh battery under the hood.

 

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a rear dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary Omnivision sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. The front of the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5P lens. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include Face Unlock, fingerprint sensor, and more.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro comparison

  Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Moto G6
Moto G6
Redmi Note 5 Pro
Redmi Note 5 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateApril 2018April 2018February 2018
Dimensions (mm)159.00 x 76.00 x 8.46153.80 x 72.30 x 8.30158.60 x 75.40 x 8.05
Weight (g)180.00167.00181.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500030004000
ColoursMidnight Black, GreyIndigo BlackBlack, Gold, Lake Blue, Rose Gold
Removable battery-NoNo
SAR value--1.19
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.995.705.99
Resolution1080x2160 pixels1080x2160 pixels1080x2160 pixels
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeSnapdragon 636Snapdragon 450Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
RAM3GB3GB4GB
Internal storage32GB32GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)2000128128
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel12-megapixel12-megapixel
Rear FlashYesDual LEDLED
Front camera8-megapixel8-megapixel20-megapixel
Front FlashYesYesLED
SOFTWARE
Operating SystemAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid 8.0 OreoAndroid 7.1.1
Skin--MIUI 9
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00
Number of SIMs222
NFC-YesNo
USB OTG--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYes-Yes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Barometer--No
Temperature sensor--No
