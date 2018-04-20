Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled the much-awaited Moto G6 on Thursday to take on various compelling budget-friendly options from rivals. The new smartphone has a bunch of features to persuade buyers. These include preset Dolby Audio modes, dual camera setup, vanilla Android Oreo experience, and a premium-looking 3D glass back. Also, there are preloaded functions such as Selective Focus, Group Selfie Mode, Spot Color, and Moto Actions to distinguish the user experience. But the price segment of the Moto G6 has some of the popular affordable models that could incline your buying decision. These include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 7X, and Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime.

We take a look at all the major differences between the Moto G6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 7X, and Galaxy On7 Prime to help you pick the best option.

Moto G6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X vs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime price in India

The Moto G6 price has been set at $249 (approximately Rs. 16,500). It is initially available for purchase in Brazil and will go on sale in Mexico next week. Countries in the Asia Pacific - including India - as well as markets in Europe, Latin America, and North America will get the handset in the next couple of months. Price details of the Moto smartphone in India are yet to be revealed.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. It comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options and is available via Flipkart and Mi.com through a flash sale model.

In contrast, the Honor 7X price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB variant, while its 64GB variant is available at Rs. 15,999. Both variants come in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options and are available for purchase through Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 12,990 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage option and goes up to Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. It comes in Gold and Black colour options and is available for purchase via Amazon India and Samsung Shop.

Moto G6 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X vs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G6 runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB RAM options. For capturing images and recording videos, the handset has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. These sensors are accompanied by dual LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor with a selfie flash.

Motorola has provided 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options on the Moto G6 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity, and a fingerprint reader. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery, which supports TurboPower charging via a proprietary charger, and measures 153.8x72.3x8.3mm.

Unlike the Moto G6, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB as well as 6GB RAM options. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.2 aperture, while a 5-megapixel secondary sensor comes with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera sensor with a selfie LED flash.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. In terms of connectivity, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7X runs EMUI 5.1 that is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the rear, the phone has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

The Honor 7X has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. On the connectivity part, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, digital compass, fingerprint reader, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3340mAh battery and measures 156.5x75.3x7.6mm.

In contrast, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Samsung Experience 8.5 and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) PLS TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There is a 13-megapixel CMOS rear camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus lens. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with the same aperture of the rear sensor, though it doesn't include the autofocus functionality.

The Galaxy On7 Prime has 32GB and 64GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are sensors, including an accelerometer and a proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is also available on the home button. Besides, the handset packs a 3300mAh battery and measures 151.7x75.0x8.0mm.