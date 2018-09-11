After launching the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play earlier this year, the Lenovo-owned company has now decided to make the Moto G6 Plus available in India as well. The Plus variant is set to compete with a host of other devices in the highly saturated mid-range segment. The recent promising devices in this segment include the Oppo F9 Pro, Poco F1, and the Honor Play, and they are all priced competitively. Key highlights of the Moto G6 Plus include 6GB of RAM, a dual camera setup, and a Snapdragon 630 SoC. We pit the Moto G6 Plus with the toughest competition it faces out there, and see if it fares well against them.

Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play price in India

The Moto G6 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 22,499, and is available in Indigo Black colour option via Amazon.in, Moto Hubs, and Motorola's offline retail partners. Launch offers include Rs. 3,000 cashback for Paytm Mall customers, Jio users will get cashback of Rs. 4,450 on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299, Cleartrip cashback vouchers worth Rs. 1,250, and Ajio.com discount worth Rs. 1,000. Buyers will also get no-cost EMIs from Bajaj FinServ.

The Oppo F9 Pro price in India, on the other hand, is Rs. 23,990, and it comes in Starry Purple, Sunrise Red, and Twilight Blue colour variants. It is up for sale on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paym Mall, as well as select offline stores.

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes in three variants - the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant is priced in India at Rs. 20,999, the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs. 23,999, and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model costs Rs. 28,999. It comes in Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black colour options. There's also an Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 with 'real Kevlar', priced at Rs. 29,999. It is available on Flipkart and Mi.com in flash sales for now.

Lastly, Honor Play has been made available in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options, and the price for the two is Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 23,999 respectively. It is available on sale on Amazon India and HiHonor Store in Midnight Black and Navy Blue colour options.

Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G6 Plus runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 5.93-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixel) resolution. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, with Adreno 508 GPU and 6GB RAM. When it comes to storage, buyers will get 64GB of internal storage and microSD support up to 128GB.

In optics, there is a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 78-degree lens and f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary camera with 5-megapixel sensor having 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture In the front is a 16-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens for group selfies. The phone has dual-tone, dual-lens LED flash on the back, and a selfie flash in front.

The Moto G6 Plus battery capacity is 3,200mAh, and comes with Motorola's TurboPower adaptor (which is claimed to deliver 7 hours of use on a charge of 15 minutes). The handset measures 159.9x75.5x7.99mm, and weighs 165 grams. Connectivity suite of the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual set of sensors.

Comparatively, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 Proruns on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo with features added like Smart Bar, Touchpal Keyboard, and more. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM. It offers 64GB of storage with the option to expand further via microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

It also sports a dual rear camera setup -one 16-megapixel primary sensor bearing a f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor bearing a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it comes with a 25-megapixel camera that has f/2.0 aperture and HDR capabilities. The Oppo F9 Pro is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that features the company's VOOC fast charging tech. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Poco F1, on the other hand, runs on MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.18-inch display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that's been integrated with LiquidCool Technology. It's available in 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a dual camera setup - one 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixel, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor from Samsung. There's a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with HDR and AI Beautify features, with an IR light that powers the Face Unlock feature. The Poco F1 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and Quick Charge 3 (charger bundled in box). Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a dual-SIM (Nano, hybrid) slot. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a display notch, and is powered by the top-end Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz), that's coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The Honor Play comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

It sports a dual rear camera setup, with the primary 16-megapixel sensor sporting an f/2.2 aperture, and the secondary 2-megapixel sensor sporting an f/2.4 aperture, complete with support for phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and accompanied by a single-LED flash. On the front, the Honor Play features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The Honor Play weighs 176 grams, and measures in at 157.91x74.27x7.48mm. It is powered by a 3,750mAh battery. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.