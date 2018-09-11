NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play: Price, Specifications Compared

, 11 September 2018
Moto G6 Plus will compete heavily with the Oppo F9 Pro, Poco F1, and the Honor Play

Highlights

  • Moto G6 Plus is priced at Rs. 22,499
  • The smartphone has a 6GB RAM, and is available in Indigo Black colour opt
  • It is up for sale on Amazon, Moto Hub, and select offline stores

After launching the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play earlier this year, the Lenovo-owned company has now decided to make the Moto G6 Plus available in India as well. The Plus variant is set to compete with a host of other devices in the highly saturated mid-range segment. The recent promising devices in this segment include the Oppo F9 Pro, Poco F1, and the Honor Play, and they are all priced competitively. Key highlights of the Moto G6 Plus include 6GB of RAM, a dual camera setup, and a Snapdragon 630 SoC. We pit the Moto G6 Plus with the toughest competition it faces out there, and see if it fares well against them.

Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play price in India

The Moto G6 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 22,499, and is available in Indigo Black colour option via Amazon.in, Moto Hubs, and Motorola's offline retail partners. Launch offers include Rs. 3,000 cashback for Paytm Mall customers, Jio users will get cashback of Rs. 4,450 on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299, Cleartrip cashback vouchers worth Rs. 1,250, and Ajio.com discount worth Rs. 1,000. Buyers will also get no-cost EMIs from Bajaj FinServ.

The Oppo F9 Pro price in India, on the other hand, is Rs. 23,990, and it comes in Starry Purple, Sunrise Red, and Twilight Blue colour variants. It is up for sale on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paym Mall, as well as select offline stores.

Oppo F9 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes in three variants - the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant is priced in India at Rs. 20,999, the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs. 23,999, and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model costs Rs. 28,999. It comes in Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black colour options. There's also an Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 with 'real Kevlar', priced at Rs. 29,999. It is available on Flipkart and Mi.com in flash sales for now.

Poco F1 Review

Lastly, Honor Play has been made available in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options, and the price for the two is Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 23,999 respectively. It is available on sale on Amazon India and HiHonor Store in Midnight Black and Navy Blue colour options.

Honor Play Review

Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G6 Plus runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 5.93-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixel) resolution. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, with Adreno 508 GPU and 6GB RAM. When it comes to storage, buyers will get 64GB of internal storage and microSD support up to 128GB.

In optics, there is a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 78-degree lens and f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary camera with 5-megapixel sensor having 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture In the front is a 16-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens for group selfies. The phone has dual-tone, dual-lens LED flash on the back, and a selfie flash in front.

The Moto G6 Plus battery capacity is 3,200mAh, and comes with Motorola's TurboPower adaptor (which is claimed to deliver 7 hours of use on a charge of 15 minutes). The handset measures 159.9x75.5x7.99mm, and weighs 165 grams. Connectivity suite of the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual set of sensors.

Comparatively, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 Proruns on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo with features added like Smart Bar, Touchpal Keyboard, and more. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM. It offers 64GB of storage with the option to expand further via microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

It also sports a dual rear camera setup -one 16-megapixel primary sensor bearing a f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor bearing a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it comes with a 25-megapixel camera that has f/2.0 aperture and HDR capabilities. The Oppo F9 Pro is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that features the company's VOOC fast charging tech. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Poco F1, on the other hand, runs on MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.18-inch display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that's been integrated with LiquidCool Technology. It's available in 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a dual camera setup - one 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixel, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor from Samsung. There's a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with HDR and AI Beautify features, with an IR light that powers the Face Unlock feature. The Poco F1 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and Quick Charge 3 (charger bundled in box). Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a dual-SIM (Nano, hybrid) slot. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a display notch, and is powered by the top-end Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz), that's coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The Honor Play comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

It sports a dual rear camera setup, with the primary 16-megapixel sensor sporting an f/2.2 aperture, and the secondary 2-megapixel sensor sporting an f/2.4 aperture, complete with support for phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and accompanied by a single-LED flash. On the front, the Honor Play features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The Honor Play weighs 176 grams, and measures in at 157.91x74.27x7.48mm. It is powered by a 3,750mAh battery. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play vs Moto G6 Plus comparison

  Oppo F9 Pro
Oppo F9 Pro
Poco F1
Poco F1
Honor Play
Honor Play
Moto G6 Plus
Moto G6 Plus
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateAugust 2018August 2018June 2018April 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes-
Dimensions (mm)156.70 x 74.00 x 7.90155.50 x 75.20 x 8.80157.91 x 74.27 x 7.48159.90 x 75.50 x 7.99
Weight (g)169.00182.00176.00165.00
Battery capacity (mAh)3500400037503200
Fast chargingVOOCQuick Charge 3.0Proprietary-
ColoursSunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry PurpleBlue, GreyBlack, Blue, VioletIndigo, Topaz
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.186.305.93
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2246 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2160 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:918.7:919.5:9-
Protection type-Gorilla Glass--
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2.8GHz octa-core2.36GHz octa-core (4x2.36GHz + 4x1.8GHz)2.2GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P60Qualcomm Snapdragon 845HiSilicon Kirin 970Snapdragon 630
RAM6GB6GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256256256128
Dedicated microSD slotYesNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.4-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel
Rear autofocusYes-Phase detection autofocus-
Rear flashYesYesLEDDual LED
Front camera25-megapixel (f/2.0)20-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)8-megapixel
Front flash---Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid OreoAndroid 8.1Android 8.1Android 8.0 Oreo
SkinColor OS 5.2MIUI for PocoEMUI 8.2-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-802.11 a/ac-
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00
NFCNo--Yes
USB OTGYes---
Micro-USBYes---
LightningNo---
Number of SIMs2222
USB Type-C-YesYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMMicro-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-YesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes-
3D face recognition--Yes-
Gyroscope--YesYes
Comments

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Sharp screen with subtle notch
  • ColorOS is packed with features
  • Bad
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Below-average performance
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Oppo F9 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Honor Play

Honor Play

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great value for money
  • Elegant design
  • Excellent display
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Not very easy to hold and use
Read detailed Huawei Honor Play review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Further reading: Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala
Lenovo Legion Y730, Y530 Laptops, T730, T530 Towers, C730 Cube, and Y25f-10 Gaming Monitor Launched in India
Facebook Sets Release Date for Catherine Zeta-Jones' Watch Series Queen America
