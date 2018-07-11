Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto E5 Plus in India today, and is going to make it available on Amazon India and via Moto Hub stores. The Moto E5 Plus price in India is Rs. 11,999, positioning it in the entry-level to mid-range segment - a highly populated and competitive segment in India. The smartphone has some big highlights, including a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a mammoth 5000mAh battery, and the latest stock Android version. Moto E5 Plus also gets Moto Display and Moto Actions features, previously seen in more premium Moto models, and it comes with a splash resistant nano-coating as well. We pit the smartphone against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the Realme 1 to see how it fares against the competition in the Indian market.

Moto E5 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 1: Price comparison

As mentioned, the Moto E5 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone is available exclusively on Amazon India, as well as via Moto Hub stores in Black and Fine Gold colour variants. It will become available to buy on Wednesday, July 11 i.e., starting midnight tonight. Launch offers, applicable on July 11 and July 12, include a Rs. 800 discount if using an SBI card, no-cost EMIs up to 9 months, 130GB additional data from Reliance Jio, as well as extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. Buyers using Paytm Mall app to purchase the smartphones at Moto Hub stores will get Rs. 1,200 cashback on mobile bill payments, recharges, or utility payments.

The Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. Both Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 variants come in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options and are available for purchase in India via Flipkart, Mi Home, and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 12,999. The handset comes in Midnight Black and Grey colour options. It is available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

Lastly, the Realme 1 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the top-model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 13,990. It comes in Diamond Black, Moonlight Silver, and Solar Red colour options. The handset comes bundled with a free case and a free screen protector, and is available only on Amazon India.

Realme 1 Review

Moto E5 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 1: Specifications compared

While the Moto E5 Plus and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo, the others have customised skin atop the Android OS. Notably, the Realme 1 device runs on ColorOS (based on Android 8.1), while the Redmi Note 5 runs on MIUI 9 (based on Android 7.1). All the phones support dual-SIM (Nano) slots, bear a 3.5mm audio jack, and sport an almost 6-inch display as well. However, the Moto E5 Plus sports a HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display, while the others sport a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display.

The Moto E5 Plus is also the heaviest of the lot at 197 grams, while the lightest of the lot is the Realme 1 at 155 grams only. The Moto E5 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor, the Redmi Note 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, and the Realme 1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. The Moto E5 Plus is only available in 3GB RAM/32GB storage options, while the other three phones are available in 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage options as well. All the phones have the option to expand storage further using a microSD card slot.

Only the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary Omnivision sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 85.5-degree wide-angle lens. Both camera setups have an LED flash. The Redmi Note 5, on the other hand, has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an LED flash. The front of the smartphone bears a 5-megapixel sensor that has an LED selfie-light module.

The Realme 1 bears a 13-megapixel single rear camera with LED flash, and a 8-megapixel front camera. Lastly, the Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0, LED, PDAF, and laser autofocus. On the front, the smartphone gets an 5-megapixel selfie camera with selfie light. Battery capacity is the highest on the Motorola and Asus smartphone at 5000mAh, with Redmi Note 5 coming in second with a 4000mAh battery, and the Realme 1 packing a 3410mAh battery only.

Moto E5 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 1: Conclusion

While the Moto E5 Plus sports an impressive battery on paper, the other three phones give the device some tough competition on paper in almost all other departments. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, particularly, shines through in the camera department, runs on pure Android just like the Moto E5 Plus, and also packs the same mammoth 5000mAh battery. Furthermore, the Asus smartphone is priced Rs. 1,000 cheaper than the Moto E5 Plus, and in our review, we've given the ZenFone Max Pro M1 full marks on value for money.