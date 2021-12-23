Technology News
20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2021 According to You, Our Readers

Here are the top 20 smartphones of 2021 in terms of Gadgets 360 reader interest.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 December 2021 15:11 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G proved to be a popular, budget-friendly choice among its competitors

Highlights
  • Oppo, Xiaomi dominate the list of the popular smartphones
  • Smartphones from Motorola and Samsung also feature in the top 20
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G topped the list this year

The curtain is falling on 2021 and here is a look at the most popular phones of the year according to you, our readers. Our team at Gadgets 360 went through some data and have come up with a list of the top 20 smartphones that you loved the most in 2021. Similar to last year, Chinese brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme occupy the majority of the list. Smartphones by Motorola and Samsung also feature in the top 20 handsets. Indian buyers have shown an evident interest in budget-friendly offerings from these companies.

We have already published our editorial picks of the best smartphones of 2021. The iPhone 13 series topped the list while smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme also featured on the list.

We have also compiled a list of some of the most promising smartphones which didn't launch in India in 2021, contrary to popular expectation. The list included premium flagship phones from brands such as Google, Microsoft, Xiaomi, and Asus, among others.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G topped the list of the most popular phones in 2021. The phone hit the Indian markets June and proved to be a popular, budget-friendly choice among its competitors. Without further ado, here's the list of 20 most popular smartphones of 2020, in reverse order (from least popular to most popular):

20) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (2021)

 

19) Realme 8 (2021)

 

18) Redmi 10 Prime (2021)

 

17)Realme Narzo 30 5G (2021)

 

16) Motorola Moto G60 (2021)

 

15)Oppo A54 (2021)

 

14) Realme Narzo 30A (2021)

 

13) Realme 8 Pro (2021)

 

12)Realme Narzo 30 (2021)

 

11)Poco X3 Pro (2021)

 

10) Xiaomi Mi 10i (2021)

 

9) Redmi Note 10S (2021)

 

8)Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (2021)

 

7) Samsung Galaxy M12 (2021)

 

6) OnePlus 9R (2021)

 

5) Redmi Note 10 Pro (2021)

 

4) Realme 8 5G (2021)

 

3)Redmi Note 10 (2021)

 

2)OnePlus Nord 2 (2021)

 

1)OnePlus Nord CE 5G (2021)

 

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
