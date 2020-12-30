Technology News
20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2020 According to You, Our Readers

Here are the top 20 smartphones of 2020 in terms of Gadgets 360 reader interest.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 30 December 2020 15:29 IST
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs. 12,999 in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Oppo dominate the list
  • Samsung recently gained ground over Xiaomi in India's smartphone market
  • OnePlus was the leader of the premium smartphone segment in the country

As this year is heading to a close, here's a look at the most popular phones of 2020, according to our readers. We, at Gadgets 360, dug through some data and made a list of the top ten phones that managed to pique your interest and grab your attention this year. Chinese brands like Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, and Redmi continue to dominate the list, with India evidently interested in the latest budget smartphone offerings from these companies.

We had put out our editorial picks of the best phones under Rs. 20,000 in 2020. The list included phones that offered features that were once restricted to much more expensive phones, like multiple high-quality cameras, fast charging, loads of RAM and storage, and gaming-grade processors. It is worth noting that the most popular phones with the readers this year has a lot in common with this list. This gives a glimpse into what India has been keen on adding to its cart in 2020.

We had also compiled a list of the phones that left the biggest impressions on us this year. The best smartphones of 2020 were not collated with the most expensive flagships, but rather smartphones that do a particular task exceedingly well compared to the competition.

Most popular smartphones of 2020 for Gadgets 360 readers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, with a lower starting price than its predecessors, has outdone the rest in its popularity. Counterpoint data had revealed that OnePlus had taken the lead in the premium smartphone segment in India during the second quarter of this year. But Q3 saw Samsung taking the lead in the Indian smartphone market with a 24 percent market share for the first time since Q3 2018. Samsung was closely followed by Xiaomi with a 23 percent market share.

Without further ado, here's the list of 20 most popular smartphones of 2020, in reverse order (from least popular to most popular):

20) Oppo A31 (2020)

 

19) Oppo A52

 

18) Oppo A53 2020

 

17) OnePlus 8 | (Review)

 

16) Redmi 9 Prime | (Review)

 

15) Realme 6i | (Review)

 

14) Realme C3 | (Review)

 

13) Realme C2 | (Review)

 

12) Redmi 9 | (Review)

 

11) Vivo S1 Pro | (Review)

 

10) Realme 7i

 

9) Redmi Note 8 | (Review)

 

8) Redmi Note 9 | (Review)

 

7) Samsung Galaxy M21 | (Review)

 

6) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max | (Review)

 

5) Redmi Note 8 Pro | (Review)

 

4) Samsung Galaxy M31 | (Review)

 

3) Samsung Galaxy M31s | (Review)

 

2) OnePlus Nord | (Review)

 

1) Redmi Note 9 Pro | (Review)

 
Comments

smarphones, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, Realme, Samsung, OnePlus, Best of 2020
