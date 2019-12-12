Technology News
loading

Gadgets 360's Most Popular Podcasts of 2019

Orbital is about to hit 200 episodes. Here are its most downloaded episodes from 2019.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Gadgets 360's Most Popular Podcasts of 2019

Orbital podcast began as an experiment and turned into something successful

Highlights
  • A discussion around WhatsApp proved to be immensely popular
  • Listen to our WWDC scholars' interview podcast for inspiration
  • Our TV-related podcast episodes were among the most popular

Best of 2019 lists are have started, as we're approaching the end of the year. We thought we'd begin that exercise with our most popular podcasts of 2019. Orbital, our technology podcast, is about to hit 200 episodes, and it's still going strong. If you'd told us in 2016 that our podcast would be hitting 200 episodes, we'd have been quite surprised. This podcast began as an experiment and turned into something successful that a lot of you tune into. This is our chance to thank you for doing that, and to highlight the episodes you loved the most.

Here are the most popular episodes of Orbital from 2019.

10 - Which Is the Best Budget TV You Can Buy in India Right Now?

If you are looking for an affordable TV, you should definitely check out this episode of Orbital. We spent a lot of time doing the legwork to create a list of the best TVs under Rs. 20,000 in India and this podcast will help you pick one even today.

9 - Can Samsung Finally Take on Redmi, Realme in Sub-Rs. 10,000 Segment?

Samsung has performed quite well in the Indian smartphone market, but of late it has lost its lead in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment to popular Chinese smartphone brands. What can Samsung do to change this? You can find out in this episode.

8 - Has OnePlus 7T Launched Too Soon After OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro?

The OnePlus 7T is a pretty good smartphone, but those who bought OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro ought to feel bad because their smartphones became outdated within four months. If you were one of these people, or if you just want to hear what's wrong with this kind of an aggressive launch schedule, you should tune in to this episode.

7 - The Apps That Won Two Indian Students Apple's WWDC 2019 Scholarships

Apple invited us to attend WWDC 2019 — its annual conference for developers — and this episode of Orbital was one of the highlights of the trip. We met some of the most talented young developers from India, including a teenager whose startups have been acquired. If you're looking for some inspiration, this is the episode for you.

6 - Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?

Can a smartphone that costs less than Rs. 5,000 run PUBG Mobile Lite? We did some in-depth testing to answer that question. We were honestly quite surprised by the results and we're pretty sure that even you will be.

5- Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs?

OnePlus, after establishing itself in the smartphone space, wanted to disrupt the TV market too. The OnePlus TVs offer impressive tech at an aggressive price but there was a lot that the company could have done better. This is the episode is where we discuss whether there's more to this product than marketing hype.

4 - Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?

The one where we call out Xiaomi's Android One phones for always missing out on one low-hanging fruit that could easily have been fixed. So far we've seen one of these each year, but what went wrong with the Mi A3? Listen to this podcast to find out.

3 - Mi TV 4X: Has Xiaomi Cut Too Many Corners to Hit the Price Tag?

Mi TV 4X costs less than Rs. 30,000, and on paper it sounds like a great deal. A 50-inch 4K HDR TV at that price sounds like a steal. However, our testing revealed a lot of compromises that people should be aware of. We took the opportunity to highlight these issues so that you can make an informed decision.

2 - iPhone 11 or iPhone XR: Which Is the Best iPhone for India?

Our iPhone episode always is one of the most popular and one we enjoy recording. This year Apple got the pricing of iPhone 11 right from day 1, and the iPhone XR had recently been discounted when we recorded this episode. Choosing between the two is a tough task and we make it easy.

1 - What WhatsApp Absolutely Needs to Do in 2019

We compiled a long list of features and measures we wanted WhatsApp to take in 2019, and somehow, almost all of those features have now been implemented. We're still waiting for an easy way to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS and vice-versa, but we're pretty pleased with what we got so far.

Which is your favourite episode of Orbital from 2019? Let us know via the comments.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best of 2019, Podcast, Year Ender, 2019, Year Ender 2019
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Realme 5s Now on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review

Related Stories

Gadgets 360's Most Popular Podcasts of 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  2. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  3. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  4. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  5. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi May Have a Motorola Razr (2019) Competitor in the Works
  7. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  10. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas Land a ‘Sangeet’ Series at Amazon Prime Video
  2. Netflix Christmas Satire in Brazil Sparks Religious Outcry
  3. Scientists to Harness the Sun to Break Down Plastic
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Reno 3 Launch Set for December 26, Oppo Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds Also Teased
  5. Apple Mac Pro Costs Over $50,000 if You Get All the Upgrades
  6. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts, Aims to Offer ‘Flexibility’ to Users
  7. YouTube Unveils Broader Anti-Harassment Policies for Threats and Insults About Race, Sex, and Gender
  8. Xiaomi Patents a Foldable Phone With Clamshell Design Similar to Motorola Razr (2019): Report
  9. Flaws in Smartwatches on Amazon.com May Let Strangers Track Kids
  10. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold Successor Tipped to Launch February 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.