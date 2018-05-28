Buying a mobile phone today has become an arduous task thanks to the long list of choices and the confusing marketing jargon used to promote the handset. However, buying an affordable smartphone that will last you long enough has become easier in recent times as you have several options if you want a mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 with 6GB RAM. From Xiaomi to Oppo to Asus, many popular brands are targeting the market for 6GB RAM phones under Rs. 20,000. However, we must be clear here that RAM is not indicative of the performance a handset will deliver, and that there are many factors affecting the same. Even smartphones with the latest processor and 6GB RAM (or even more) can deliver sub-par performance if the OS is well not optimised. Similarly, many such factors can impact the performance and the amount of available RAM will become inconsequential in that case. Nonetheless, if buying a mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 with 6GB RAM is on your mind, here are the options you have to choose from, in particular order.

Mobile phones under Rs. 20000 with 6GB RAM Price in India Redmi Note 5 Pro Rs. 16,999 Realme 1 Rs. 13,990 Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Rs. 14,999 Oppo F3 Plus Rs. 16,990 Infinix Zero 5 Rs. 17,999 Infinix Zero 5 Pro Rs. 19,999 Coolpad Cool Play 6 Rs. 14,999 Nubia Z7 mini Rs. 19,999

Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is among the most popular mobile phones under Rs. 20,000 with 6GB RAM in India today. The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The smartphone has a 6-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and MIUI 9 software based on Android Nougat. The dual-SIM (Nano SIM) handset is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock functionality.

On the photography front, there’s a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera, accompanied by a LED flash. For selfie lovers, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 20-megapixel sensor and a LED flash. The storage capacity of the handset is 64GB, with support for storage expansion via microSD cards in hybrid configuration. It runs on a 4000mAh battery, and has connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and 3.5mm earphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review

Realme 1

Realme 1 — the first handset by Oppo’s new sub-brand Realme — is the new kid on the block and went on sale for the first time just last week; its next sale is scheduled for Friday. The Realme 1 price in India for the 6GB RAM variant is Rs. 13,990, undercutting the popular Redmi Note 5 by a notable margin. Another highlight of the smartphone is the 128GB internal storage, double of what its chief rival offers.

The Realme 1 is a dual-SIM (Nano SIM) smartphone with Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.0 and a 6-inch full-HD+ display. It runs on the octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 processor, and an AI-specific dual-core chip. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 8-megapixel front camera and has a Face Unlock feature that is said to unlock the smartphone in 0.1 seconds.

The smartphone features AR stickers for both the front and rear cameras. Though 128GB storage should be enough for most users, there’s support for microSD cards up to 256GB too, with a dedicated slot. The Realme 1 battery capacity is 3410mAh, and the company is also touting an AI Board assistant on board. However, it does not have a fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Realme 1 Review

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus is taking on the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India with its ZenFone Max Pro M1. It comes in three variants, but the top-end option with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is yet to hit the market. At the launch in April, Asus had said the ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB variant, priced at Rs. 14,999, will go on sale “soon.” Compared to the standard model, it will have dual rear cameras with 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel front camera.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and will get Android P and Android Q upgrades. It has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC. It also supports storage expansion up to 2TB.

As for the optics, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for selfies. Both the rear and front cameras have soft-light LED flash. A 5000mAh battery powers the handset, which has connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

Oppo F3 Plus

Flipkart recently gave a discount of Rs. 6,000 to the 6GB RAM variant of Oppo F3 Plus, bringing its price down to Rs. 16,990. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow-based ColorOS 3.0. It has a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) JDI In-Cell display and 2.5D Curved Glass. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset that is coupled with an Adreno 510 GPU.

The Oppo F3 Plus sports a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear with an LED flash and a dual camera setup on the front with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It bears 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Also, it has connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, 3.mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor, and micro-USB with OTG. It packs a 4000mAh battery.

Oppo F3 Plus Review

Infinix Zero 5

Infinix Zero 5 is another mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 featuring 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras. Priced at Rs. 17,999, the Infinix Zero 5 features a 5.98-inch full-HD display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor clocked at 2.6GHz. It packs 64GB of inbuilt storage, with microSD card (up to 128GB). It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company's custom skin XOS 3.0 on top.

Now coming to the cameras, the Infinix Zero 5 has a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 13-megapixel sensor, backed by dual LED flash. Selfie enthusiasts get a 16-megapixel camera with LED flash. The handset comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back. For connectivity there's 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. It packs a 4350mAh non-removable battery.

Infinix Zero 5 Pro

The Infinix Zero 5 Pro is largely the same as its sibling except for the storage capacity — it gets double the storage as the Zero 5, meaning 128GB of onboard storage. As for the price, customers will have to pay a premium of Rs. 2,000, putting the Infinix Zero 5 Pro price in India at Rs. 19,999.

As for the remaining hardware and software, to will be identical to the Zero 5. This means the smartphone has the same 5.98-inch full-HD display, octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, 64GB of inbuilt storage, microSD card support, (up to 128GB), and Android 7.0 Nougat-based XOS 3.0 on top. There's also the 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, 16-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash, fingerprint scanner, and 4350mAh battery.

Infinix Zero 5 Pro Review

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Chinese brand Coolpad also has a mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 with 6GB RAM in its ranks, namely the Cool Play 6. The Coolpad Cool Play 6, priced in India at Rs. 14,999, has dual 13-megapixel cameras on the back as another highlight. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch full-HD display and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based custom Journey UI. Under the hood is the 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor.

The front camera of Coolpad Cool Play 6 has an 8-megapixel sensor. The mobile phone has 64GB inbuilt storage, with provision for storage expansion via microSD cards; the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) phone features hybrid setup. Connectivity features of the Coolplay 6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and USB Type-C. The phone has a 4000mAh battery, and Coolpad claims it has through software optimisations ensured the device delivers performance of a 4500mah battery.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Review

Nubia Z17 mini

ZTE-owned brand Nubia round up this list of mobile phones under Rs. 20,000 with 6GB RAM with its Z17 mini, priced in India at Rs. 19,999. However, it is available for Rs. 18,999 online in India, a discount of Rs. 1,000. The Nubia Z17 mini is the smallest handset of the lot in terms of screen size courtesy its 5.2-inch full-HD panel. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC and runs the Nubia UI 4.0 custom software based on Android Marshmallow. The dual camera setup on its back features a pair of 13-megapixel sensors protected by Sapphire Glass, while the front shooter has a 16-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It comes with a 2950mAh battery and has 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 200GB).