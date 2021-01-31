Technology News
MIUI 12 Tips and Tricks For a Clean, Clutter-Free User Experience

MIUI 12 has tons of cosmetic overhauls. Try them out with this guide.

By Shubham Raheja | Updated: 31 January 2021 11:44 IST
MIUI 12 has an iOS-inspired control centre.

Highlights
  • You can enable an iOS-esque command centre in MIUI 12
  • MIUI 12 offers an app drawer by default, but you can disable it too
  • MIUI 12’s Lite Mode makes the homepage clutter free

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi introduced some interesting new features. Xiaomi redesigned the look and feel of MIUI 12, and has taken some inspiration from iOS in executing certain features. It also has some features that not only clear out the clutter, but also make accessing some apps much quicker. In this guide we will walk you through the steps that'll make your experience of the MIUI 12 clean, clutter-free and even more functional.

Please note that the tips below were tested on a Redmi 9 Power for this tutorial, so some features may be a bit different on your smartphone or may not appear altogether because Xiaomi makes different builds of MIUI 12 for different smartphones. You can check out the video embedded below as well which is based on the same steps.

1. Enable iOS-style control centre

Normally in Android smartphones, the notification shade hosts some quick settings. But MIUI 12 has a dedicated quick settings pulldown, which it calls the Control Centre. To enable it:

1.Open the Settings app > Display > Control centre & notification shade.

  1. Enable the Use new control centre setting

To use it, simply swipe down on the right half of your screen. The cool thing is you don't have to go all the way up and swipe down on the right corner of your display like how you do in iOS, you can swipe anywhere in the right half.

2. Disable app drawer

MIUI 12 brought the much awaited app drawer to Xiaomi devices. Not only does it arrange everything alphabetically, but also on the basis of their type, just like Poco Launcher. But some people prefer the old look of it, which is also reminiscent of iOS. Follow these steps to turn it back on:

  1. Long press an empty area of the home screen.
  2. Then select Settings > More.
  3. This will open up some extra settings, where you have to select Home screen > Regular.

3. Lite Mode

Moving on, if you're a fan of large icons on iOS, MIUI 12 has something for you. To enable a similar vibe:

  1. Go to Settings > Special features > Lite mode.
  2. Here enable the Lite mode .

Although this makes your home screen look clean, it has a large font size. To turn down the font size, go to Display > Text size and then select the size of the font you like. If you think the Lite mode is not for you after trying it out, it's very simple to turn it off. Go to Settings > Tap to turn off Lite mode.

4. Gesture-based navigation

MIUI 12 offers gesture based navigation. To enable this:

  1. Go over to Additional settings > Full screen display.
  2. Select Full screen gestures. MIUI will then give you a quick tour of how it works.

Xiaomi, Redmi, MIUI, MIUI 12, MIUI 12 Tips and Tricks, iOS 14
Shubham Raheja
Shubham Raheja
