Micromax In 1b debuted on Tuesday as the most-affordable smartphone by an Indian vendor. The new smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display and offers dual rear cameras. The Micromax In 1b is said to deliver a “complete stock experience” without any bloatware or ads on top. Further, the Micromax phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and supports reverse charging. All this makes the Micromax In 1b a strong competitor in its price segment. However, models including the Redmi 9, Poco C3, and Realme C15 are already popular options under Rs. 10,000 with their compelling hardware.

In this article, we compare the price in India and specifications of the newly launched Micromax In 1b with those of Redmi 9, Poco C3, and Realme C15 to help you select the option most relevant to you.

Micromax In 1b vs Redmi 9 vs Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Price in India

The Micromax In 1b comes with a starting price of Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in three different colour options: Blue, Green, and Purple. The phone will go on sale in the country on November 26.

In contrast, the Redmi 9 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options and is available for purchase through various online and offline channels in the country.

The Poco C3, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,999. The smartphone flaunts Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black colours and is available through various channels in the Indian market.

Lastly, the Realme C15 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB variants, respectively. The phone comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options and is on sale through various offline and online retail stores in the country.

Micromax In 1b vs Redmi 9 vs Poco C3 vs Realme C15: Specifications

The Micromax In 1b, Redmi 9, Poco C3, and Realme C15, all four models have dual-SIM (Nano) support. The phones also come with Android 10. However, the Redmi 9, Poco C3, and the Realme C15 have proprietary skins on top. This is unlike the Micromax In 1b that is touted to offer a “complete stock experience”. In terms of display, the Micromax In 1b has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. This is slightly smaller than Redmi 9 and Poco C3's 6.53-inch HD+ display. The Realme C15, on the other hand, has a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

Under the hood, Micromax In 1b, Redmi 9, Poco C3, and Realme C15 all come with an identical, octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Micromax phone has 2GB and 4GB RAM options, the Redmi 9 comes in just a 4GB RAM version, and the Poco C3 and Realme C15 both come with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Micromax In 1b and the Redmi 9 both come with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Poco C3, on the other hand, offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, the Realme C15 comes out on top in terms of camera count with a quad rear camera setup. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a “retro” lens.

The Micromax In 1b carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, which is bigger on the part of megapixel count against the Redmi 9 that includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The Poco C3 also has a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and videos. However, just like the Micromax phone, the Realme C15 includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the Micromax In 1b has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. This is similar to the case of the Poco C3 that has 32GB and 64GB storage options but expandable up to 512GB. The Realme C15 also has the same, 32GB and 64GB storage variants but with microSD card support of up to 256GB. The Redmi 9, on the other hand, has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options, with expansion up to 512GB via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Micromax In 1b include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 9, Poco C3, and Realme C15 also have similar connectivity options, albeit along with a Micro-USB port in place of USB Type-C. The Micromax In 1b, Redmi 9, and Realme C15 also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is missing on the Poco C3.

The Micromax In 1b packs a 5,000mAh battery that is identical to the Redmi 9 and Poco C3. The three phones also support 10W fast charging. However, the Realme C15 packs a larger, 6,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support.

In terms of dimensions, the Micromax In 1b measures 164.5x75.8x8.9mm, while the Redmi 9 measures 164.9x77.07x9.0mm and the Poco C3 measures 164.9x77.1x9.0mm. The Realme C15, on the other hand, comes at 164.5x75.9x9.8mm. The Micromax phone weighs 188 grams, which is lighter than Redmi 9 and Poco C3 both at 194 grams. However, the Realme C15 is the heaviest among the four with a weight of 209 grams.

