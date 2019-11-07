Technology News
Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X2 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Mi Note 10 Chinese variant carries a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while OnePlus 7T price starts at Rs. 37,999 and Realme X2 Pro price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,500).

Updated: 7 November 2019 18:21 IST
Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X2 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Mi Note 10, OnePlus 7T, and Realme X2 Pro all have a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Mi Note 10 is debuting in China as Mi CC9 Pro
  • The Xiaomi phone packs a 5,260mAh battery
  • OnePlus 7T comes with top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Mi Note 10 was launched on Wednesday as Xiaomi's latest offering in its once popular Mi Note series. The new smartphone sports a penta lens camera setup that includes the massive, 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Chinese company has also offered a waterdrop-style OLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and curved-edge design to attract customers. Further, the Mi Note 10 comes with gaming-focussed Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC along with 6GB of RAM. All this makes the new Mi Note phone a strong competitor against likes the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro.

We here put the price and specifications of the Mi Note 10 against those of the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro to help you choose the best option. Although the Spain pricing of the Mi Note 10 that was announced on Wednesday is higher than the price of the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro, the price of its Chinese variant, which comes as the Mi CC9 Pro and is highly likely to be in line with the India price, is comparable with both phones. It, thus, makes sense to compare these three phones.

Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X2 Pro price

The Mi Note 10 has been launched in Spain with a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the smartphone was launched in China as the Mi CC9 Pro with a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,500). The smartphone comes in three distinct colour options, namely Glacier White, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black. It will go on sale in Spain and Italy starting November 15 and in France from November 18. Moreover, the Chinese variant of the Mi Note 10 is hitting stores from November 11.

Xiaomi hasn't officially announced any details around the availability and India pricing of the Mi Note 10.

Having said that, the OnePlus 7T is already available for purchase in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There is also the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus phone at Rs. 39,999. The phone comes in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options.

The Realme X2 Pro price is set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,500) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,600). The phone is initially available for purchase in China with Blue and White colour options, but it will also reach the India market in December.

Mi Note 10 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi Note 10 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 11, whereas the OnePlus 7T comes preloaded with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 and Realme X2 Pro runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. On the display part, the Mi Note 10 features a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with pixel density of 398ppi and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This is unlike the OnePlus 7T that has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The Realme X2 Pro also has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, all three phones have a waterdrop-style display notch.

Under the hood, the Mi Note 10 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, has the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. This is similar to the Realme X2 Pro that also has the Snapdragon 855+ SoC but paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Mi Note 10 has the penta camera setup that consists of 108-megapixel main camera with an f/1.69 lens and four-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The setup also includes a 20-megapixel sensor with a 117-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, 5-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The OnePlus 7T, on the other side, flaunts a triple rear camera that has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.6 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. However, the Realme X2 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The phone also has a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of selfies, the Mi Note 10 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro, on the other hand, house a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Mi Note 10 has up to 256GB of onboard storage that doesn't expand via microSD card. Similarly, the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro have up to 256GB of internal non-expandable storage.

Connectivity options on all three phones include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Mi Note 10 and Realme X2 Pro also have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing from the OnePlus 7T. The smartphones also have in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,260mAh battery on the Mi Note 10 that also supports 30W fast charging technology. The OnePlus 7T, on the other front, has a 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. This is unlike the Realme X2 Pro that includes a 4,000mAh battery along with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

The Mi Note 10 measures 157.8x74.2x9.67mm and weighs 208 grams. However, the OnePlus 7T measures 160.94x74.4x8.13mm and weighs 190 grams. The Realme X2 Pro dimensions are set at 161x75.7x8.7mm, and it weighs 199 grams.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T comparison
  Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Realme X2 Pro
Realme X2 Pro
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealmeOnePlus
ModelMi Note 10X2 Pro7T
Release date6th November 201915th October 201926th September 2019
Battery capacity (mAh)526040003800
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOCProprietary
ColoursGlacier White, Aurora Green, Midnight BlackWhite, BlueFrosted Silver, Glacier Blue
Launched in India-NoYes
Body type-GlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)-161.00 x 75.70 x 8.70160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13
Weight (g)-199.00190.00
Wireless charging-No-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.476.506.55
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-20:9-
Pixels per inch (PPI)--402
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz octa-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 730GQualcomm Snapdragon 855+Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
RAM6GB6GB8GB
Internal storage128GB64GB128GB
Expandable storageNo-No
Dedicated microSD slotNo-No
CAMERA
Rear camera108-megapixel (f/1.69) + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 13-megapixel (f/2.5) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDYesDual LED
Front camera32-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
Front flashNo-No
Front autofocus--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9Android 9 PieAndroid 10
SkinMIUI 11ColorOS 6.1OxygenOS 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
