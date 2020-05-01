Mi Note 10 Lite was launched at a Xiaomi event as the latest smartphone offering in the company's Mi Note series. It sits alongside the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro, both of which were launched in Europe last November. While most of the specifications of the three phones are identical, there are few key differences that set them apart. For instance, the Mi Note 10 Lite starts at 64GB storage option, while the Mi Note 10 comes in a single 128GB storage model. The Mi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, only offers 256GB of onboard storage. The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro have the same penta camera setup, while the Mi Note 10 Lite has quad cameras at the back.

We pit the newly launched Mi Note 10 Lite with the Mi Note 10 to offer a quick comparison between the three, and to highlight all the differences.

Mi Note 10 Lite vs Mi Note 10 vs Mi Note 10 Pro: Price

The Mi Note 10 Lite has been launched in two variants - 6GB + 64GB option priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,500) and 6GB + 128GB model priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,600). It will go on sale from mid-May in Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White colour options.

The Mi Note 10, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It is available in Glacier White, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black colour options.

Lastly, Mi Note 10 Pro comes in a sole 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 51,000). The phone is also sold in Glacier White, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black colour options.

Mi Note 10 Lite vs Mi Note 10 vs Mi Note 10 Pro: Specifications

The Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, and Mi Note 10 Pro carry dual-SIM (Nano) slots, and run on Android-10 based MIUI 11. The display on all the three phones is identical at 6.47-inch in size. The phones feature a curved full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with 398ppi pixel density. All of them have a waterdrop-style notch up front to house the selfie camera. They are all powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor as well.

The Mi Note 10 Lite and Mi Note 10 offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options. The Mi Note 10 Lite also comes in a 64GB storage model at a cheaper price and there will be an 8GB RAM + 128GB model of the phone as well. The Mi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, offers only 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, the Mi Note 10 Lite has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture as well. There a dual LED flash module on the back as well. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.48 lens.

The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro penta-camera setups at the back are almost identical barring one difference, the Mi Note 10 Pro sports an 8P lens with its main shooter, while the Mi Note 10 sports a 7P lens. The phones pack a 108-megapixel main camera with f/1.69 aperture and four-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It is aided by a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field-of-view, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, a secondary 5-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture that is capable of clicking images with a minimum subject distance of 1.5cm. The phones can support up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

All three phones carry an in-screen fingerprint sensor and pack 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Interestingly, the dimensions and weight of the phones are also the same at – 157.8x74.2x9.67mm and 204 grams. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, and more.

