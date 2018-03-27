Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mi Mix 2S Launch: Xiaomi CEO Disses the iPhone in Unveiling $500 Marquee Device

 
, 27 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mi Mix 2S Launch: Xiaomi CEO Disses the iPhone in Unveiling $500 Marquee Device

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Xiaomi Corp. unveiled its latest top-tier smartphone to bring the fight to Apple and Samsung, as the Chinese startup readies a highly anticipated initial public offering.

Co-founder Lei Jun showed off the MIX 2S, which starts at CNY 3,299 ($527). The phone - on paper - sports many of the bells and whistles familiar to power users but is about half the iPhone X's price tag. It's got a six-inch bezel-less screen, ceramic body, Qualcomm's latest processor and dual cameras. It's Xiaomi's third full-screen phone: a feature now embraced by the biggest vendors from Apple to Samsung Electronics Co.

The MIX 2S could spearhead Xiaomi's increasingly aggressive expansion into overseas markets, particularly the developed countries in which it still lacks presence. The company that once led the Chinese market has taken back domestic share from local brands such as Huawei, Oppo and Vivo since last year, but all are looking abroad as China's smartphone market begins to shrink.

Xiaomi's latest gadget could boost sales as Chinese consumers trade up to better-quality products and phone makers raise prices to compensate for the absence of new buyers. At its Tuesday launch, Lei repeatedly took potshots at Apple's most advanced gadget, demonstrating how the iPhone X got much hotter running games and how Xiaomi's low-light camera took better snapshots. At one point, he even said the phone's AI assistant surpassed Siri.

"We are comparing to iPhone X because people say it is the best phone. We just want to show we surpassed the best in many features," Lei told an audience packed into a Shanghai auditorium often used as a concert venue.

Beijing-based Xiaomi is said to be planning to debut later this year, a coming-out party that could value the company as high as $100 billion. It's been investing in a growing number of partners that sell products from air purifiers to power banks under Xiaomi's brand. Huami Corp., which makes fitness trackers and smartwatches, raised $110 million in a New York IPO last month.

The company now hopes a growing footprint beyond China could help boost its debut valuation. It was the biggest smartphone vendor in India in the fourth quarter, according to research firm IDC. Apart from emerging markets, Xiaomi's also eyeing Europe and North America, where it can sell higher-priced products. The company is said to be angling to challenge Apple on its home turf no later than 2019.

Xiaomi's flagship line will be pivotal to that effort. The MIX 2S also sports wireless charging and near-field communication, two technologies gaining popularity among consumers.

© 2018 Bloomberg L.P.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, iPhone, Apple, Mi MIX 2S, China, Lei Jun
iPhone X 2018 Price May Start at $899 and iPhone X Plus Could Cost $999, Says Analyst
Mi Mix 2S Launch: Xiaomi CEO Disses the iPhone in Unveiling $500 Marquee Device
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Set to Expire on March 31, but No Clarity on What Happens Next
  2. Mi MIX 2S With Improved Cameras Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone
  3. Moto G6 Series Might Be Unveiled in April, Company Roadmap Tips
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India
  5. Mi MIX 2S Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Huawei P20 With Triple Rear Cameras Set to Launch; Watch Live Stream Here
  7. Xiaomi CEO Disses the iPhone at Mi Mix 2S Launch Event
  8. The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Characters Join Captain Marvel Cast
  9. Far Cry 5 Removed From Sale on Steam in India, China, and Other Countries
  10. Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop With Windows 10, GeForce GTX 1060 Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.