Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Mi A3 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries an initial price tag of Rs. 13,999.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 19:01 IST
Mi A3 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both have a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Mi A3 will go on sale in India starting August 23
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro features a full-HD+ display
  • Mi A3 packs a slightly higher-capacity battery

Mi A3 was launched in India on Wednesday as Xiaomi's latest entrant in the budget segment. The smartphone, which carries Google's Android One branding, is the successor to the Mi A2 that was launched last year. It has glass sandwich design with Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front and back, and the back panel particularly sports a nano-level holographic pattern that can attract users at first glance. Being an Android One phone, the Xiaomi Mi A3 runs stock Android and is likely to be amongst the first smartphones to receive the next Android iteration. The key highlights of the Mi A3 make it a comparable option against the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is one of the hot-selling smartphones in the country and another budget option by Xiaomi.

Here, we compare the Mi A3 price in India and specifications with that of the Redmi Note 7 Pro to help you pick the most appropriate option for you.

Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Mi A3 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone comes in three different colour options, namely "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Grey". Moreover, it will go on sale through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from 12pm (noon) IST on Friday, August 23.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in late February with a price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which was launched at Rs. 15,999, also recently received a price cut and is currently available at Rs. 14,999. The phone comes in Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, and Moonlight (Astro) White colour options and is available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The Mi A3 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 9 Pie. However, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has MIUI 10 on top of Android, while the Mi A3 comes with the pure Android experience that's available on various other Android One smartphones and Google's Pixel devices.

In terms of display, the Mi A3 houses a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display that has a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel. The phone also has a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio that both make it similar to the Mi A3.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, however, has the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with Adreno 612 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 118-degree wide-angle f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other front, has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

The Mi A3 also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is equipped with an f/2.0 lens. In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi has provided the Mi A3 in 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Redmi Note 7 Pro also has identical onboard storage versions along with the same microSD card support (up to 256GB).

Similarly, the Mi A3 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both have identical connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Mi A3 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared (IR) magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. These are in line with what you'll get on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, on the contrary front, the Mi A3 has an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a traditional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Mi A3 packs a 4,030mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology and traditional 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, includes a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology. Both phones come bundled with a 10W charger.

On the dimensions front, the Mi A3 measures 153.48x71.85x8.5mm, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm. Furthermore, the Mi A3 weighs 173.8 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro is weight at 186 grams.

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro comparison
  Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Mi A3
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelMi A3Redmi Note 7 Pro
Release date17th July 2019February 2019
Dimensions (mm)153.48 x 71.85 x 8.50159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Weight (g)173.80186.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40304000
Fast chargingQuick Charge 3.0Quick Charge 4+
ColoursNot Just Blue, More Than White, Kind of GrayClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune Blue
Launched in India-Yes
Body type-Glass
Removable battery-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.086.30
Resolution720x1560 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-409
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesLED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.6-micron)13-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0Android Pie
Skin-MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
USB OTG-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
