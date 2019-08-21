Xiaomi Mi A3 has arrived in the Indian market. Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of the smartphone at a press event in New Delhi. The smartphone is a variant of the Xiaomi Mi CC9e that debuted in China last month. It comes with features like a triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, 4,030mAh battery, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone will be competing with the likes of Realme 5 Pro in the country. In this article, we take a look at how the Mi A3 stacks up to the new Realme smartphone.

Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro price in India

Mi A3 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for its base 4GB + 64GB variant. The top end 6GB + 128GB model of the phone will retail at Rs. 15,999. On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro has been priced at Rs. 13,999 for its base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the phone will be offered at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

In terms of the colour options, Xiaomi is going to provide three colours for the Mi A3 - Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Gray. Realme 5 Pro will be sold in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colours.

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro have a number of similar specifications but there are many differences between the two phones as well. The dual-SIM (nano) Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 6.30-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass on top (exact version unknown). While the Mi A3 includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, Realme has added the regular rear fingerprint sensor on the 5 Pro.

In terms of the processor, the Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, whereas the Mi A3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. Other specifications of the Mi A3 include stock Android 9.0, up to 128GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. Realme 5 Pro also offers up to 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot and runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top.

On the imaging front, the Mi A3 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup on the back, however it also uses the 48-megapixel primary shooter. Other cameras in the Mi A3 setup include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Realme 5 Pro's camera setup also houses an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

For the selfie needs, Xiaomi has added a 32-megapixel shooter on the front with an f/2.0 lens, whereas Realme 5 Pro offers a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Addition, the Xiaomi Mi A3 buyers will get a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge, however the company will only be providing a 10W charger in the box. Realme 5 Pro houses a 4,035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Realme will bundle a 20W fast charger in the box.

Lastly, the Mi A3 measures 153.48x71.85x8.475mm and weighs 173.8 grams. The Realme 5 Pro's dimensions are 157x74.2x8.9mm and it weighs 184 grams.