Mi 6X (likely to be called Mi A2 in India), was launched by Xiaomi in China on Wednesday. The mid-range smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5, but in India, it is expected to come with stock Android UI. The Mi 6X/ Mi A2 is likely to be released in India in the next few months, and its notable features include Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, Xiaomi's digital assistant, Xiao AI, and other AI integrations in the camera. The Mi 6X is expected to arrive in India as the Mi A2 soon, considering the Mi A1 has gone out of stock in the country.

The Mi 6X/ Mi A2 looks quite similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and it will compete with it in the Indian market because of its pricing. While several smartphones have already saturated the budget to mid-range segment, Asus also recently launched a new affordable smartphone called Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is so far dominating the market with its compelling hardware and MIUI features, but the new Zenfone smartphone had arrived with a list of attractive features to take on the competition, including a dual rear camera setup, thin bezel display, metal body, a large battery, and a stock Android experience.

Therefore, we are here taking a look at the Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 price and specifications and compare them with those of the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Mi 6X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price

The Mi 6X costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. And the premium Mi 6X variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000). It comes in five colour options - Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, and Black. There is no information available on when Xiaomi will start selling the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 smartphone in India and what the pricing will be.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant in India. Its 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999. Both the variants come in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options and can be purchased via Flipkart and Mi.com through a flash sale model.

Meanwhile, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, which will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting May 3, has been priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be available at Rs. 12,999. Both variants come in Midnight Black and Grey colour options. There will also be a 6GB RAM variant of the handset, priced at Rs. 14,999, but the company has not yet revealed when it will hit the Indian market. Also, the company has partnered with Flipkart to offer Complete Mobile Protection that is claimed to cover broken screens, liquid damage, and hardware and software faults, costing Rs. 49. Other launch offers with the Zenfone Max Pro M1 include 10GB of complimentary Vodafone data for 12 months on recharges of Rs. 199 and above.

Mi 6X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display. It runs MIUI 9.5, based on Android 8.1 Oreo, though in India it will likely come with stock Android based on the same build. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, with Adreno 512 GPU. It comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, and 1.25-micron pixels, and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor with the same aperture but 1-micron pixel size. It also comes with phase-detection autofocus and dual-tone LED flash. Meanwhile, the selfie camera has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and fixed focal length, and soft-LED flash. Also, there is AI Scene Recognition for better colours in the photos, as well as portrait mode. The Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 comes with AI features such as AI Background Bokeh, AI Smart Beauty 4.0, AI currency conversion, etc. It also supports facial recognition technology, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back.

In terms of battery capacity, the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 is fuelled by a 3010mAh battery, and comes with support for QuickCharge 3.0. The smartphone has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter, USB Type-C port. Notably, there is no 3.5mm earphone jack this time. Sensors in the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 158.7x75.4x7.3mm and weighs 168 grams. It also boasts of AI-powered translation, and can convert text from Chinese languages to English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Indian languages.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset has a 20-megapixel camera sensor with a selfie LED flash.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it packs a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs pure Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Full-View IPS display with 450 nits of brightness, 83 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2.5D arc glass panel. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. For storage expansion, it will support microSD cards of up to 2TB capacity.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Review

On the back, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 has the vertically-placed dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary OmniVision 16880 sensor with an AF, five-element lens that has an f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree view angle. A secondary 5-megapixel sensor is available on the back with dedicated depth sensing functionality to enhance bokeh effects. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens that has 85.5-degree view angle. The front camera supports a Face Unlock feature. Furthermore, the rear and front cameras both are companied by soft LED flashes.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a fingerprint unlock with up to five-finger recognition. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and measures 159x76x8.61mm.

