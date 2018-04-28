Mi 6X, which is likely to rebranded as the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India, was unveiled at a launch event held in China earlier this week. Highlighted features of the smartphone include an 18:9 display, AI integration on the dual rear cameras (vertical setup), and Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box (expected to be stock Android on the Mi A2). Comparatively, the Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in India back in September last year. It was the Chinese phone maker's first smartphone to run a stock version of Android. We take a look at the Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 price and specifications and compare them with those of the Mi A1 to help you differentiate and choose the right one.

Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 vs Mi A1 price

Xiaomi Mi 6X price has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage model, and CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage version. It will be available in Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, and Black colour variants, and will go on sale in China starting 10am local time on April 27.

Xiaomi Mi A1 price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It is available in Gold, Black, and Rose Gold colour variants on Flipkart and Mi.com. Currently, however, the Mi A1 is out-of-stock in India with no update on when stock will be back.

Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 vs Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 runs MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. As mentioned above, the Mi A2 smartphone will be part of the Android One programme and come with stock Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi 6X/ Mi A2 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear cameras come bundled with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash. The selfie camera gets a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and soft-LED flash.

Connectivity options on board the Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi Direct. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3010mAh battery under the hood.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi A1 runs a stock version of Android Oreo, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Mi A1 gets a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors, with an f/2.2 aperture on one and f/2.6 aperture on the second. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel sensor with real-time beautification mode.

Connectivity on the Xiaomi Mi A1 comprises of 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Powering the internals is a 3080mAh battery under the hood.

