Mi 11X Pro is the latest smartphone from Xiaomi and comes with flagship-level specifications and features. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. In the Indian market, this model in the Mi 11X series will compete with the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 phones. All three phones come with multiple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Mi 11X Pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 also feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

We compare the newly launched Mi 11X Pro with the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 to note the differences between the three phones and help our readers make an informed purchase.

Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 price in India

The new Mi 11X Pro is priced in India at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model as well, and this variant is priced at Rs. 41,999. It is offered in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White colour options and will go on sale from April 24.

The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999. It comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options and is available via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9 comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 54,999. It is available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colours via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.

Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 specifications

Mi 11X Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 run on Android 11. The OnePlus phones have OxygenOS skin while the Xiaomi model has MIUI skin on top. The Mi 11X Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. The OnePlus 9 Pro, in comparison, has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display that comes with curved edges. The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid display. All the three phones support 120Hz screen refresh rate.

All three handsets are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 256GB of storage options. The Mi 11X Pro features 8GB of RAM, whereas both the OnePlus models offer up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11X Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 lens without optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens that has a 119-degree Field of View (FoV), and a 5-megapxiel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 9 has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle freeform lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a quad rear camera setup that has an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter in addition to the sensors that you'll get on the OnePlus 9. The two phones have the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front.

Mi 11X Pro is backed by a 4,520mAh battery that support 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro pack dual-cell 4,500mAh batteries. Both handsets come with Warp Charge 65T fast charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro also comes with 50W wireless charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Mi 11X Pro, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on all three phones include Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM slots, and more. The Mi 11X Pro and both the OnePlus devices have dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The weight of the Mi 11X Pro is 196 grams, OnePlus 9 Pro is 197 grams, and OnePlus 9 is 183 grams.

