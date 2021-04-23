Technology News
Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared

All three phones have a hole-punch display design

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2021 19:02 IST
Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Mi 11X Pro (left), OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 (right) are all powered by Snapdragon 888 SoCs

  • Mi 11X Pro features a 108-megapixel main camera at the back
  • OnePlus 9 Pro has the largest 6.7-inch display
  • Mi 11X Pro packs the largest 4,520mAh battery

Mi 11X Pro is the latest smartphone from Xiaomi and comes with flagship-level specifications and features. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. In the Indian market, this model in the Mi 11X series will compete with the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 phones. All three phones come with multiple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Mi 11X Pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 also feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

We compare the newly launched Mi 11X Pro with the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 to note the differences between the three phones and help our readers make an informed purchase.

Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 price in India

The new Mi 11X Pro is priced in India at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model as well, and this variant is priced at Rs. 41,999. It is offered in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White colour options and will go on sale from April 24.

The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999. It comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options and is available via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9 comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 54,999. It is available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colours via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.

Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 specifications

Mi 11X Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 run on Android 11. The OnePlus phones have OxygenOS skin while the Xiaomi model has MIUI skin on top. The Mi 11X Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. The OnePlus 9 Pro, in comparison, has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display that comes with curved edges. The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid display. All the three phones support 120Hz screen refresh rate.

All three handsets are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 256GB of storage options. The Mi 11X Pro features 8GB of RAM, whereas both the OnePlus models offer up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11X Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 lens without optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens that has a 119-degree Field of View (FoV), and a 5-megapxiel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 9 has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle freeform lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a quad rear camera setup that has an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter in addition to the sensors that you'll get on the OnePlus 9. The two phones have the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front.

Mi 11X Pro is backed by a 4,520mAh battery that support 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro pack dual-cell 4,500mAh batteries. Both handsets come with Warp Charge 65T fast charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro also comes with 50W wireless charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Mi 11X Pro, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on all three phones include Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM slots, and more. The Mi 11X Pro and both the OnePlus devices have dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The weight of the Mi 11X Pro is 196 grams, OnePlus 9 Pro is 197 grams, and OnePlus 9 is 183 grams. 

Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 comparison
  Mi 11X Pro
Mi 11X Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiOnePlusOnePlus
ModelMi 11X Pro9 Pro9
Release date23rd April 202123rd March 202123rd March 2021
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)163.70 x 76.40 x 7.80163.20 x 73.60 x 8.70160.00 x 73.90 x 8.10
Weight (g)196.00197.00183.00
Battery capacity (mAh)452045004500
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursCelestial Silver, Cosmic Black, Lunar WhiteAstral Black, Morning Mist, Pine GreenArctic Sky, Winter Mist, Stellar Black
Removable battery-No-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.706.55
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1440x3216 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:9-20:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)-525402
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM8GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera108-megapixel (f/1.75) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras343
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.45)16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
SkinMIUI 12Oxygen OS 11OxygenOS 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
NFC-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes--
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-YesYes
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
