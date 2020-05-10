Mi 10 5G by Xiaomi has finally made its debut in India. The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G comes in two storage models and is offered in two colour options. Additionally, the phone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. There's also a 108-megapixel camera along with three other cameras on the back panel. With the launch of this phone, Xiaomi will be giving tough competitions to brands such as Samsung which launched its flagship Galaxy S20 series back in February in India. Samsung Galaxy S20 will take all the heat from the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G as both the smartphones offer premium features, however, the latter costs roughly Rs. 21,000 less.

So in case, you're wondering how the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 5G stack up against Samsung Galaxy S20, at least on paper, here's a comparison between the two smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Price in India compared

The Mi 10 5G price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 54,999. Both models come in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options. At the moment, the phone is up for pre-orders via Amazon and Mi.com. Xiaomi also announced that the Mi 10 5G will be available to purchase through Mi partner offline retail channels once it goes on sale.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 70,500 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Gray options. The phone is available via Samsung India website and other e-retailers. Samsung, at the moment, is also offering e-vouchers to customers in India who pre-booked either of the Galaxy S20 series smartphones back in February.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Specifications

The newly launched dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 10 5G runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution 3D curved E3 AMOLED display. While the dual-SIM (hybrid) Samsung Galaxy S20 runs Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, the Mi 10 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The Galaxy S20 is equipped with Samsung Exynos 990 SoC and 8GB RAM.

In terms of cameras, both the smartphones pack a single camera on the front while the Mi 10 5G has quad rear cameras and Galaxy S20 pack triple rear cameras. The quad rear camera setup on Xiaomi Mi 10 5G includes a 108-megapixel primary camera accompanied by the 13-megapixel secondary camera. There are also two 2-megapixel cameras on Mi 10 5G's back panel. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with two 12-megapixel cameras and a 64-megapixel camera. The Mi 10 5G is equipped with a 20-megapixel front camera while the Galaxy S20 has a 10-megapixel camera. Both phones offer 8K resolution video shooting capabilities.

Moreover, the Mi 10 5G comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options that aren't expandable. On the other hand, the 128GB storage on Samsung Galaxy S20 can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB). For connectivity, the newly launched Xiaomi phone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S20 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. This Samsung Galaxy phone does not come with 5G support.

Coming to batteries, the Mi 10 5G packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. Whereas the Galaxy S20 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and reverse wireless charging.

Lastly, the Mi 10 5G measures 162.60x74.80x8.96mm and weighs 208 grams while the Galaxy S20 comes with a smaller and lighter body. The latter phone measures 151.70x69.10x7.90mm and weigh 163 grams.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.