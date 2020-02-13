Technology News
Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: What’s the Difference

Xiaomi Mi 10 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,900), while the Mi 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 51,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 February 2020 17:10 IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both come with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The phones come with distinct quad rear cameras
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has up to 512GB of onboard storage

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were officially launched as the latest flagship phones by Xiaomi earlier on Thursday. The new smartphones come with curved AMOLED display panels and flaunt quad rear cameras to take on the competition. The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro both also run Android 10 out-of-the-box, with the latest MIUI on top. Xiaomi has additionally provided a hole-punch display design and a gradient back on both phones. That being said, both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have some major differences that you should consider before making the buying decision.

So to make things easier for you, we take a look at the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro price and specifications to detail the differences between the two new Xiaomi phones.

Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Pro: Price

The Xiaomi Mi 10 price is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while its 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 43,900). There is also the Mi 10 12GB + 256GB variant that comes at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 48,000). The phone comes in Titanium Silver Black, Peach Gold, and Ice Blue colour options and is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its sale planned for February 14.

In contrast, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro price is set at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 51,100) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while its 12GB + 256GB option comes at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 56,200) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 61,300). The phone comes in Pearl White and Starry blue colour variants and is already available for pre-orders in China. However, its availability is set for February 18.

Details about the India launch and pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, both come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The smartphones also have identical 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display panels also have the hole-punch design, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, both handsets have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Mi 10, however, has up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, while the Mi 10 Pro comes with as much as 512GB UFS of 3.0 storage.

For photos and videos, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have quad rear cameras. The camera setups, however, have different sensors on both phones. The Mi 10 houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a seven-element f/1.69 lens and OIS support, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 123-degree f/2.4 lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an eight-element f/1.69 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens to enable 10x hybrid zoom, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a portrait f/2.0 lens with 2x optical zoom support, and a 20-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 117 degrees.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro also come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports features such as AI Camera, Mimoji Cute Shot, 3D Beauty, and Front Panorama.

Connectivity options on both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro include dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-Type C port. The smartphones also come with in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support. However, the Mi 10 Pro includes a smaller, 4,500mAh battery than what's available on the Mi 10 but with 50W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. Both phones also come with 10W reverse wireless charging support.

On the dimensions front, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, both measure 162.6x74.8x8.96mm. The smartphones also have the same weight of 208 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10 comparison
  Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelMi 10 ProMi 10
Release date13th February 202013th February 2020
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)162.60 x 74.80 x 8.96162.60 x 74.80 x 8.96
Weight (g)208.00208.00
Battery capacity (mAh)45004780
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYesYes
ColoursPearl White, Starry BlueTitanium Silver Black, Peach Gold, Ice Blue
Launched in India-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.67
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor2.84GHz octa-core2.84GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM12GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storage-No
CAMERA
Rear camera108-megapixel (f/1.69, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.4-micron) + 20-megapixel (f/2.2)108-megapixel (f/1.69) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel20-megapixel (f/2.0)
Pop-Up CameraNo-
Front flashNoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11MIUI 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g802.11 a/b/g
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesYes
