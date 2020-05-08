Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: What’s the Difference

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were officially launched as the latest flagship phones by Xiaomi earlier this year, and now, one of the two phones has finally been unveiled in India. The Mi 10 5G that is now listed for pre-orders in the country comes with curved AMOLED display and flaunts quad rear cameras to take on the competition. The Xiaomi Mi 10 also runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, with the latest MIUI on top. Other key specifications of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 20-megapixel selfie shooter. In this article, we are taking a look at how the Mi 10 is different from Mi 10 Pro and what exactly will the India buyers will be missing as Mi 10 Pro is unlikely to reach the country.

Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Pro: Price in India

Mi 10 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB model will retail at Rs. 54,999. To recall, the phone was priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant in China, while its 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 46,100). There is also the Mi 10 12GB + 256GB variant that comes at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400).

In contrast, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro price is set at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 53,600) for the 8GB + 256GB variant in China, while its 12GB + 256GB option comes at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 59,000) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 64,400).

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, both come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The smartphones also have identical 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display panels also have the hole-punch design, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, both handsets have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, however, Mi 10 will only get 8GB RAM version in India. The Mi 10 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, while the Mi 10 Pro comes with as much as 512GB UFS of 3.0 storage.

Mi 10 Pro's camera setup is more powerful than Xiaomi Mi 10

Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Pro: Cameras

For photos and videos, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have quad rear cameras. The camera setups, however, have different sensors on both phones. The Mi 10 houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a seven-element f/1.69 lens and OIS support, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 123-degree f/2.4 lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an eight-element f/1.69 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens to enable 10x hybrid zoom, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a portrait f/2.0 lens with 2x optical zoom support, and a 20-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 117 degrees.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro also come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports features such as AI Camera, Mimoji Cute Shot, 3D Beauty, and Front Panorama.

Connectivity options on both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro include dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-Type C port. The smartphones also come with in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support. However, the Mi 10 Pro includes a smaller, 4,500mAh battery than what's available on the Mi 10 but with 50W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. Both phones also come with 10W reverse wireless charging support.

On the dimensions front, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, both measure 162.6x74.8x8.96mm. The smartphones also have the same weight of 208 grams.