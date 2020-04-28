Technology News
Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition: What's the Difference?

Mi 10 Lite and Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition, both phones pack 4,160 batteries with support for 20W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 April 2020 13:01 IST
Mi 10 Lite and Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition, both feature quad rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Lite was announced last month for the European market
  • Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition has 8-megapixel telephoto camera
  • Mi 10 Lite will go on sale in Europe in May

Mi 10 Lite made its debut last month as the most affordable 5G smartphone from Xiaomi. It boasts of a quad rear camera setup and octa-core processor, along with some other impressive specifications. And, on Monday, Xiaomi launched the new Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition that also comes with a quad rear camera setup and the same octa-core processor with 5G support. While there are a lot of similarities between the two phones, let's put them together and see what sets them apart.

Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition: Price

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite starts from EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,200) and while the company has not shared the RAM and storage configurations, the phone is said to be coming with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, according to a report by HDBlog. The Mi 10 Lite will be available in the European market from May. It will be offered in four colour options. As of now, the company has not revealed any information about the phone coming to the Indian market.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition comes in four configurations. The 6GB + 64GB model is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,500), the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,700), 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,900), and the 8GB + 256GB option costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,100). It will be available in Berry Blue, Licorice Black, Peppermint Green, Peach Pink, and Tangy Orange colour options. The Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition will go on sale in mainland China through Xiaomi official channels.

Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition: Specifications

The Mi 10 Lite is said to run on MIUI 11, based on Android. The Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition also runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Mi 10 Lite and Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition, both phones features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED TrueColor display with 20:9 aspect ratio. While both the phones are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the Mi 10 Lite is said to feature 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and the Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition will come with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

Photography and videography are taken care of by the four cameras on the back of both phones. The Mi 10 Lite is said to house a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera, housed in the waterdrop-style notch. In contrast, the Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition's camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 50x digital zoom, and finally a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera in the same waterdrop notch as the Mi 10 Lite.

 

Both the Mi 10 Lite and the Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition have 4,160mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast charging. For connectivity, both phones have 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS. The Mi 10 Lite has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Both phones also have in-display fingerprint sensors. In terms of dimensions, both Mi 10 Lite and Mi 10 Lite Zoom edition measure 163.1x74.7x7.988mm and weigh 192 grams.

GENERAL
BrandXiaomiXiaomi
ModelMi 10 Lite Zoom EditionMi 10 Lite
Release date27th April 202027th March 2020
Launched in IndiaNoNo
Dimensions (mm)164.02 x 74.77 x 7.88-
Weight (g)192.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)41604160
Fast chargingProprietaryQuick Charge 3.0
ColoursBlack Skill Storm, Blueberry Mint, Peach Grapefruit, Four Seasons Spring Milk Green, White Peach Oolong-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.576.57
Resolution1080x2400 pixels-
Protection typeGorilla Glass-
HARDWARE
Processor2.4GHz octa-core (1x2.4GHz + 1x2.2GHz + 6x1.8GHz)octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB-
Internal storage64GB-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Rear third camera attr (f/8, 2.2-micron)-
Front camera16-megapixel16-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android
SkinMIUI 11-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n-
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes
NFCYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
