LG Wing vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: What’s the Difference?

LG Wing has been listed on Flipkart for a massive Rs. 40,000 (approximately) discount compared to its typical price.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 April 2021 18:45 IST
LG Wing has pop up selfie camera, OnePlus 8 Pro and Galaxy S21+ have hole-punch cutouts

Highlights
  • LG Wing has a unique swivelling primary display
  • OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC in India

LG Wing is LG's unique smartphone that has a main display that flips on an axis to reveal a secondary smaller display below it. It was launched in September last year with mid-range specifications. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 Pro in April last year with flagship specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Speaking of flagships, Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 Plus in January this year powered by its latest Exynos 2100 SoC in India. Let's put these three phones against each other and see what all is different.

LG Wing vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Price

LG Wing launched at Rs. 69,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant — however, the phone will be selling with a huge discount of almost Rs. 40,000. The LG Wing is offered in Aurora Grey and Illusion Sky colour options. For those looking to but the LG Wing, Flipkart has it listed for Rs. 29,999 only from Tuesday, April 13.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, comes in an 8GB + 128GB configuration that costs Rs. 54,999 and a 12GB + 256GB configuration that costs Rs. 59,999. It is offered in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is priced at Rs. 76,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 80,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet colours.

LG Wing vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Key specifications

All three phones support dual-SIM functionality and while the LG Wing and OnePlus 8 Pro launched with Android 10, the Galaxy S21 Plus came with Android 11. The LG Wing features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The secondary display comes with a 3.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel that has a 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi. OnePlus' offering comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, on the other hand, packs a 6.7-inch Flat full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 394ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the LG Wing comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage that is not expandable. Samsung's offering comes with the Exynos 2100 SoC on the global version (Snapdragon 888 in the US) with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that is not expandable.

For photos and videos, the LG and the Samsung phones have triple rear cameras while the OnePlus phone has a quad rear camera setup. LG Wing features a a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has hexa-motion stabiliser and works with a Gimbal Motion Camera feature. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel pop-up camera with f/1.9 aperture. OnePlus 8 pro features a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel shooter with a telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor. The Galaxy S21 Plus packs a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

All three phones come with 5G support, a USB Type-C port for charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Neither of them have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The LG Wing is backed by the smallest battery out of the bunch at 4,000mAh which supports 25W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

In terms of dimensions, the LG Wing measures 169.5x74.5x10.9mm and is the heaviest at 260 grams. The OnePlus 8 Pro measures 165.3x74.3x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams. The Galaxy S21 Plus measures 161.5x75.6x7.8mm and weighs 202 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

LG Wing

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Unique swiveling display
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Big and bulky
Read detailed LG Wing review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
