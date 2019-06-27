LG W30 was launched in India on Wednesday. The new LG phone offers triple rear cameras, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and an HD+ FullVision Display to attract customers at first glance. There are also features such as a Customisable Notch, AI Face Unlock, and a 4,000mAh battery to take on the competition. But the price point where the LG W30 sits already has the Redmi Note 7S as a strong contender. The Xiaomi phone offers a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back as well as includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM to deliver a good overall package under Rs. 13,000 price bracket.

Here, we compare the LG W30 with the Redmi Note 7S on paper in terms of price, specifications, and features to help you decide your choice between the two.

LG W30 vs Redmi Note 7S price in India

The LG W30 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale in the country starting July 3 through flash sale via Amazon.in. Moreover, it comes in Aurora Green, Platinum Grey, and Thunder Blue colour options.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options is already available for purchase through an open sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country.

LG W30 vs Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

The LG W30 and Redmi Note 7S both have dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs Android 9 Pie, though Xiaomi has offered its MIUI 10 on top.

In terms of display, the LG W30 features a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS Dot FullVision Display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 7S, on the other hand, carries a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The LG W30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. In contrast, the Redmi Note 7S has the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the LG W30 sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel autofocus wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing along with a fixed focus lens. The Redmi Note 7S, on the other front, comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes the 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Both phones have artificial intelligence (AI) based camera features to enhance your shots on-the-go.

The LG W30 has its 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support. In contrast, the Redmi Note 7S has a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front. LG and Xiaomi both have provided AI-based face unlock feature on their models.

Connectivity options on the LG W30 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 7S, on the other side, comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the LG W30 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. However, the Redmi Note 7S includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.

The LG W30 packs a 4,000mAh Li-polymer battery. This is similar to the Redmi Note 7S that also packs a 4,000mAh battery but with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.

Dimensions of the LG W30 are 162.7x78.8x8.5mm, while the Redmi Note 7S measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm. Besides, the LG W30 weighs 172 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 7S weighs 186 grams.