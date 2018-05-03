LG G7 ThinQ and LG G7+ ThinQ smartphones have been launched as the latest handsets from the South Korean technology giant. With the announcement, LG appears to be finally ready to join the other big players in the 2018 flagship party, including the handsets from Samsung and Apple. The new smartphones come with the popular iPhone X-like notch, wireless charging support, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, face recognition, and more features. LG G7 ThinQ has also borrowed AI Camera features from the recently launched variant, the LG V30S ThinQ. In terms of hardware, it is quite comparable with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Likewise, it sports a notch design that reminds us of the iPhone X. While the LG G7 ThinQ seems like a promising smartphone for the top-tier buyers, it still faces a lot of competition in the market, including latest entrants like Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S.

The LG G7 ThinQ sports a Google Assistant and Google Lens button, Super Far Field Voice Recognition, DTS:X, Bokeh effects, Live Photo, and more such features. However, the Apple iPhone X that was launched way back in September 2017 is still one of the most popular and powerful handsets in the world, with features like an edge-to-edge display (with a notch), the Apple A11 Bionic SoC, and a vertical dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, in the Galaxy S9, Samsung had packed features such as Super Slo-Mo videos, dual-aperture in primary camera, motion detection, AR Emoji, and the Bixy Vision. Similarly, when Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX 2S, it touted features such as Qi wireless charging, AI-based camera app with dynamic Bokeh, Google ARCore support and more.

To see if the LG G7 ThinQ will be able to compete with its rivals, we compare the price and specifications of the smartphone with iPhone X, Galaxy S9, and Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S.

LG G7 ThinQ vs iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S price compared

The LG G7 ThinQ has just been announced and its prices have not been revealed yet. However, the specifications suggest that it will be a premium handset. We can expect the pricing details to be announced locally closer to availability. It will initially arrive in South Korea, followed by availability in major markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America in the coming days. The G7 ThinQ will be sold in New Platinum Grey, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, and Raspberry Rose colour variants.

The iPhone X, on the other hand, is available in India in 64GB and 256GB variants at Rs. 89,000 and Rs. 1,02,000, respectively. Apple iPhone X price in India is Rs. 95,390 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 1,08,930 for the 256GB variant; prices were recently hiked after the Indian government increased custom duty on import of mobile phones. The handset is currently sold in India in Space Grey and Silver colour variants, and can be purchased across multiple online and offline Apple resellers.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S9, the smartphone is available with a price tag of Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB storage variant, Rs. 61,900 for the 128GB variant, and Rs. 65,900 for the 256GB variant. The 64GB and 256GB variants are already available for purchase via various retail outlets, the Samsung Shop, and Flipkart in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S price starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,200) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 37,300) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,400) for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. It will be available in Black and White colour variants. Also, the top-end model will be bundled with a wireless charger. The wireless charger has been priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000). The Mi MIX 2S price in India pricing details in India are not known yet, and we will have to wait for the handset's launch in the country to find out.

LG G7 ThinQ vs iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specifications compared

The dual-SIM LG G7 ThinQ runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) FullView Super Bright display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The company is also boasting of a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The G7 ThinQ is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM on the G7 ThinQ and 6GB RAM on the G7+ ThinQ.

In terms of optics, the LG G7 ThinQ features a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Super Wide Angle sensor that has f/1.9 aperture and a 107-degree wide-angle lens, and another 16-megapixel secondary sensor that comes with f/1.6 aperture and a 71-degree lens. On the front, the handset gets an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree lens. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the G7 ThinQ and 128GB on the G7+ ThinQ. Both the models have expandable storage via microSD card (up to 2TB). The smartphone is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible), NFC, FM radio, and GPS. The LG G7 ThinQ keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include face recognition sensor and fingerprint sensor. It also supports the HDR10 standard, apart from bearing a Boombox Speaker and 7.1-channel DTS:X 3D Surround Sound support. Dimensions of the LG G7 ThinQ are 153.2x71.9x7.9mm and it weighs 162 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 runs Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display with 1440x2960 resolution. It runs Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by a 10nm 64-bit octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S9 sports a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor with OIS. It comes in 64/ 128/ 256GB storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

In terms of optics, it has a a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5 - f/2.4 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera f/1.7 sensor. It packs a 3000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 147.7x68.7x8.5mm and weighs 163 grams.

The iPhone X, on the other side, is a single SIM smartphone that runs the latest version of iOS 11.2 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 5.8-inch (1125x2436 pixels) Super Retina display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by the latest Apple A11 Bionic SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the iPhone X sports a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors that come with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera for selfies and video calling. The phone has a 2716mAh battery powering the internals.

The Mi MIX 2S is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs MIUI 9, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) in an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with the Adreno 630 GPU, and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone bears a vertical dual rear camera setup with the flash in between the two lenses. It has two 12-megapixel sensors with 1.4-micron pixels, with one featuring a Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, wide-angle lens and four-axis OIS, while the other features an f/2.4 aperture and a telephoto lens with optical zoom. The Mi MIX 2S has a 5-megapixel front camera with HDR features and Face Unlock capabilities. Xiaomi is also touting AI-based beautification features.

The new Xiaomi smartphone sports a 3400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. As for Qi wireless charging, the brand says the smartphone supports 7.5W charging, which fully recharges the battery in 2 hours 40 minutes.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone supports 6 network modes and 43 bands, giving it support for 226 regions across the world, Xiaomi says. Sensors on board the Mi MIX 2S include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and an ultrasonic proximity sensor. It measures 150.86x74.9x8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.