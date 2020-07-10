Technology News
Lava Z61 Pro vs Realme C2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Lava Z61 Pro and Realme C2 come with 16GB as base storage but the Realme C2 goes up to 32GB while the Lava Z61 Pro offers a single configuration.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 July 2020 14:30 IST
Lava Z61 Pro has a single rear camera while Realme C2 has two

Highlights
  • Lava Z61 Pro and Realme C2 are powered by octa-core processors
  • Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs. 5,774 while Realme C2 starts at Rs. 6,499
  • Both the phones have Micro-USB charging

Lava Z61 Pro was recently launched as an entry level smartphone that carries decent specifications for the price. It comes with an octa-core processor and a single rear camera. On the other hand, the Realme C2, which is the entry level smartphone by the Chinese company, also comes with impressive specifications for a similar price tag. So, let's pit the newly launched Lava Z61 Pro and last year's Realme C2 head to head and compare their price and specifications.

Lava Z61 Pro vs Realme C2: Price in India compared

The Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs. 5,774 for the single 2GB + 16GB storage variant. It comes in Amber Red and Midnight Blue colour options. On the other hand, the Realme C2 is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage model and Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. The phone comes in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colour options.

Lava Z61 Pro vs Realme C2: Specifications compared

Both the Lava Z61 Pro and the Realme C2 come with dual-SIM support. Both smartphones run Android 9 with the Lava offering running stock Android and the Relame offering running ColorOS 6.0. The Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 while the Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the Lava Z61 Pro is an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Realme C2 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Z61 Pro by Laval features a single 8-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The Realme C2 comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Lava Z61 Pro comes with 16GB onboard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB), while the Realme C2 offers up to 32GB of onboard storage and is also expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the newly launched phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG support, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is no fingerprint scanner here. The older Realme phone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.

In terms of battery, the Lava Z61 Pro is backed by a 3,100mAh battery while the Realme C2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The Lava offering measures 147x71.8x9.15mm and weighs 160 grams. The Realme offering measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm and weighs 166 grams.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lava Z61 Pro vs Realme C2 comparison
  Lava Z61 Pro
Lava Z61 Pro
Realme C2
Realme C2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandLavaRealme
ModelZ61 ProC2
Release date9th July 2020April 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Battery capacity (mAh)31004000
ColoursMidnight Blue, Amber RedDiamond Black, Diamond Blue
Dimensions (mm)-154.30 x 73.70 x 8.50
Weight (g)-166.00
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.456.10
Aspect ratio18:919.5:9
Resolution-720x1560 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
RAM2GB2GB
Internal storage16GB16GB
Expandable storage up to (GB)128256
Processor make-MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Expandable storage-Yes
Expandable storage type-microSD
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera8-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera5-megapixel5-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Front autofocus-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroid 9.0 Pie
Skin-ColorOS 6.0
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
USB OTGYes-
Micro-USBYesYes
Number of SIMs-2
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Ambient light sensor-Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
Lava Z61 Pro

Lava Z61 Pro

Display 5.45-inch
Processor 1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3100mAh
OS Android
Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
