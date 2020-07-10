Lava Z61 Pro was recently launched as an entry level smartphone that carries decent specifications for the price. It comes with an octa-core processor and a single rear camera. On the other hand, the Realme C2, which is the entry level smartphone by the Chinese company, also comes with impressive specifications for a similar price tag. So, let's pit the newly launched Lava Z61 Pro and last year's Realme C2 head to head and compare their price and specifications.

Lava Z61 Pro vs Realme C2: Price in India compared

The Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs. 5,774 for the single 2GB + 16GB storage variant. It comes in Amber Red and Midnight Blue colour options. On the other hand, the Realme C2 is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage model and Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. The phone comes in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colour options.

Lava Z61 Pro vs Realme C2: Specifications compared

Both the Lava Z61 Pro and the Realme C2 come with dual-SIM support. Both smartphones run Android 9 with the Lava offering running stock Android and the Relame offering running ColorOS 6.0. The Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 while the Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the Lava Z61 Pro is an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Realme C2 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Z61 Pro by Laval features a single 8-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The Realme C2 comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Lava Z61 Pro comes with 16GB onboard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB), while the Realme C2 offers up to 32GB of onboard storage and is also expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the newly launched phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG support, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is no fingerprint scanner here. The older Realme phone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.

In terms of battery, the Lava Z61 Pro is backed by a 3,100mAh battery while the Realme C2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The Lava offering measures 147x71.8x9.15mm and weighs 160 grams. The Realme offering measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm and weighs 166 grams.

