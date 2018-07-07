At its annual AGM, Reliance took the opportunity to launch the Jio Phone 2 in India. The feature phone saw a lot of improvements from last year's Jio Phone, bringing a QWERTY keypad,and even WhatsApp support. The smartphone is priced competitively in the country, and sales will begin on August 15. HMD Global still has faith in the feature phone market as well, and it also launched the Nokia 8110 4G banana-shaped phone as well at MWC 2018.

We pit both the 4G feature phones - Jio Phone 2 and Nokia 8110 4G, together, to see which one packs more features, and is worth our precious money.

Jio Phone 2 vs Nokia 8110 4G price comparison

The Jio Phone 2 price in India is at Rs. 2,999, and the handset will be up for grabs starting August 15. The phone is only available in Black for now.

To compare, the Nokia 8110 4G was launched at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,300), excluding taxes and subsidies. To get a better idea however, let's look at prices in the real world. It is on sale in Singapore with a price tag of SGD 98 (approximately Rs. 4,900). It is available in Traditional Black and Banana Yellow colour options. On Amazon UK, the Nokia phone has been listed with a price tag of GBP 78.56 (approximately Rs. 7,040). Notably, there are no details about the availability and price of the Nokia 8110 4G in India.

Jio Phone 2 vs Nokia 8110 4G design comparison

With respect to aesthetic, both the phones sport very different designs. The Jio Phone 2 has a BlackBerry-like design with a QWERTY keypad, a 2.4-inch horizontal display, and a 4-way navigation key with a dedicated key for activating the voice command. The Nokia 8110 4G, on the other hand, has a banana-shaped design with sliding cover that hides the bar-shaped keypad with T9 predictive text input. The phone also has 2.4-inch vertical display, just like the one seen on Jio Phone - the one launched last year.

Jio Phone 2 vs Nokia 8110 4G specification comparison

The Jio Phone 2 runs on KaiOS, and incidentally HMD Global's Smart Feature OS is also based on KaiOS as well. Both the feature phones offer dual-SIM support, but the Jio Phone 2 has two Nano SIM slots, while the other has one Micro and another Nano SIM slot. Both the phones also have a 2.4-inch display with 240x320 pixel resolution, but Jio's phone is placed horizontally, while the Nokia 8110 4G has the display placed vertically.

Both the phones also have 4GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card), and 512MB of RAM. The processor on the Nokia phone is a Snapdragon 205, while the processor on the Jio Phone 2 is unknown at the moment. To recall, the processor on the Jio Phone was sourced from Spreadtrum, and we expect the same to be on board the Jio Phone 2 as well. Both the phones have rear sensors at 2-megapixel, and the Nokia 8110 4G has no front camera. The Jio Phone 2, in comparison, has a VGA front camera. The Jio Phone 2 also has a slightly bigger battery at 2000mAh, while the Nokia 8110 4G has a 1500mAh battery. Connectivity options are almost the same; except for the fact the Jio Phone 2 also supports NFC.

Jio Phone 2 vs Nokia 8110 4G conclusion

Both the feature phones have the same operating system, same display size, same RAM, storage capacity, and even supports dual-SIM slots. However, the Jio Phone 2 has two big advantages - a front camera (albeit VGA quality), and its availability in India. HMD Global announced back at MWC 2018 it will bring the Nokia 8110 4G to India in Q3 2018, which means before October. But Reliance is all set to start selling the Jio Phone 2 from August 15.