The Jio vs Airtel battle has moved past just recharge packs and services, and spilled over to handsets. Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India earlier this month, both Airtel and Jio have announced offers to attract premium phone buyers. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch offers allow Jio and Airtel to persuade their new and existing subscribers to stick to their networks for several months. Moreover, the two companies are also making it a bit easier for customers to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy flagships that are starting at Rs. 57,900 (MOP) and go up to Rs. 72,900. We compare the launch offers by the two operators to help you decide which one suits you better.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Airtel offers

Under the Airtel offer, the Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB storage variant is available with a down payment of Rs. 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,499. The Galaxy S9+ 64GB variant, on the other hand, is offered with a download payment of Rs. 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments Rs. 2,799. In contrast, the Galaxy S9 256GB variant is available at a down payment of Rs. 17,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,499, whereas the Galaxy S9+ 256GB variant is available with a down payment of Rs. 17,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,799.

All these down payment options are available through Airtel's online store. Furthermore, the monthly instalments include a postpaid Airtel plan that offers 80GB data (with rollover option), unlimited voice calling, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV, and Wync Music.

The Airtel offer for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will work on postpaid numbers only, but can be availed by prepaid subscribers as well. However, prepaid users will have to either get a new postpaid connection or shift their current Airtel prepaid number to postpaid, as specified in the offer terms and conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Jio offers

Unlike the down payment options offered by Airtel, Jio is offering 1TB of 4G data to customers buying the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. The offer also includes unlimited voice and SMS for one year at Rs. 4,999, along with complimentary Jio Prime Membership. Similarly, Reliance Jio subscribers buying the Galaxy S9+ 256GB can opt for a 70 percent buyback offer. This requires a minimum cumulative recharge of Rs. 2,500 that needs to be done in the first 12 months of purchase. The recharge can be done using any of the existing Jio prepaid packs.

To counter the Airtel down payment offer, Reliance Digital outlets offer up to 12-month EMI plans on the Galaxy S9+ 256GB variant with various finance partners. The outlets also include all other variants of the Galaxy S9+ as well as all the Galaxy S9 variants. Besides, Reliance Digital is offering cashback worth up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the new Galaxy handsets.