Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio, Airtel Launch Offers for Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: All You Should Know

 
, 20 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio, Airtel Launch Offers for Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: All You Should Know

Jio and Airtel offers provide buyers a host of options, such as EMIs, buyback guarantee, and more

Highlights

  • Airtel has down payment offers for Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+
  • Jio subscribers can avail up to 1TB data, unlimited calls a year
  • Jio is also offering a 70 percent buyback on Galaxy S9+ 256GB variant

The Jio vs Airtel battle has moved past just recharge packs and services, and spilled over to handsets. Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India earlier this month, both Airtel and Jio have announced offers to attract premium phone buyers. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch offers allow Jio and Airtel to persuade their new and existing subscribers to stick to their networks for several months. Moreover, the two companies are also making it a bit easier for customers to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy flagships that are starting at Rs. 57,900 (MOP) and go up to Rs. 72,900. We compare the launch offers by the two operators to help you decide which one suits you better.

 

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Airtel offers

Under the Airtel offer, the Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB storage variant is available with a down payment of Rs. 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,499. The Galaxy S9+ 64GB variant, on the other hand, is offered with a download payment of Rs. 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments Rs. 2,799. In contrast, the Galaxy S9 256GB variant is available at a down payment of Rs. 17,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,499, whereas the Galaxy S9+ 256GB variant is available with a down payment of Rs. 17,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,799.

All these down payment options are available through Airtel's online store. Furthermore, the monthly instalments include a postpaid Airtel plan that offers 80GB data (with rollover option), unlimited voice calling, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV, and Wync Music.

The Airtel offer for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will work on postpaid numbers only, but can be availed by prepaid subscribers as well. However, prepaid users will have to either get a new postpaid connection or shift their current Airtel prepaid number to postpaid, as specified in the offer terms and conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Jio offers

Unlike the down payment options offered by Airtel, Jio is offering 1TB of 4G data to customers buying the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. The offer also includes unlimited voice and SMS for one year at Rs. 4,999, along with complimentary Jio Prime Membership. Similarly, Reliance Jio subscribers buying the Galaxy S9+ 256GB can opt for a 70 percent buyback offer. This requires a minimum cumulative recharge of Rs. 2,500 that needs to be done in the first 12 months of purchase. The recharge can be done using any of the existing Jio prepaid packs.

To counter the Airtel down payment offer, Reliance Digital outlets offer up to 12-month EMI plans on the Galaxy S9+ 256GB variant with various finance partners. The outlets also include all other variants of the Galaxy S9+ as well as all the Galaxy S9 variants. Besides, Reliance Digital is offering cashback worth up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the new Galaxy handsets.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
Further reading: Airtel, Android, India, Jio, Mobiles, Reliance Jio, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Xiaomi Said to Be Seeding MIUI 9.5 Nightly Build to Some Redmi Note 4 Users
Intel Says Chips Addressing Meltdown and Spectre Set for Release This Year
Jio, Airtel Launch Offers for Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: All You Should Know
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. This Is What the OnePlus 6 May Look Like
  2. Redmi 5 Flash Sale at 12pm; Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4 Up for Grabs as Well
  3. Airtel's Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calls and 40GB Data
  4. Redmi 5 First Impressions: Yet Another Winner for Xiaomi?
  5. Vivo V9 India Launch on March 23: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. Elon Musk Needs to 'Grow Up', Says His Father, Who Elon Had Called 'Evil'
  7. Vivo V9 Listed on Amazon India Ahead of Friday Launch
  8. PUBG Mobile for Android, iOS Released: How to Download
  9. Lenovo S5 With Smart Dual Camera Goes Up for Reservations
  10. India's Uber Drivers Went on Strike Because They're Making Almost Nothing
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.