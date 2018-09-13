Apple on Wednesday at its Cupertino launch event unveiled three new iPhone models - iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Overall, the new iPhone lineup amounts to an upgrade to the iPhone X, with the premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and a relatively cheaper variant called the iPhone XR that shares a similar design but loses a few features. In terms of pricing, the top-end models have pushed the barrier further while the affordable model costs what premium iPhones used to cost. However, each model comes with some unique set of features. The iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch display and packs the new A12 Bionic SoC and some upgraded camera features. Similarly, the iPhone XS Max arrives with a massive 6.5-inch display, while the iPhone XR which comes in a variety of colour options and boasts a Liquid Retina LCD screen. Yet, all the three iPhone models in 2018 contain similar core features. You can see how that breaks down, as we have compared the India price, specifications, and features to help you can get an idea of the differences and similarities between iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR price in India

Apple has launched the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in 64GB/ 256GB/ 512GB inbuilt storage variants and the iPhone XR in 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB models. The price of iPhone XS in India has been set at Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB variant, while the 256GB and 512GB models will cost Rs. 1,14,900 and Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB and 512GB variants respectively. Similarly, the same three storage variants of the iPhone XS Max will be available for Rs. 1,09,900, Rs. 1,24,900, and Rs. 1,44,900 respectively.

The US pricing of the iPhone XS was announced as $999 (roughly Rs. 71,800) for the 64GB variant, $1,249 (roughly Rs. 89,800) for the 256GB variant, and $1,449 (1,04,200) for the 512GB variant. Additionally, the iPhone XS Max was announced with a price tag of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 79,000) for the 64GB variant, $1,249 (roughly Rs. 89,800) for the 256GB variant, and $1,449 (1,04,200) for the 512GB variant.

Notably, the iPhone XS and XS Max will be available for pre-orders starting September 14. Both the models will ship from September 21 for the first wave of launch countries. Meanwhile, they will become available in India from September 28. Apple has also added a Gold colour variant of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in the lineup.

Apple's iPhone XR, on the other hand, has been priced in India at Rs. 76,900 for the 64GB storage variant, Rs. 81,900 for the 128GB model, and Rs. 91,900 for the 256GB variant. In the US, the 64GB variant was priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 53,900), 128GB variant was priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 57,500), and the 256GB variant at $899 (roughly Rs. 64,700). You will be able to pre-order the iPhone XR starting October 19, but its shipments will start from October 26 in over 50 countries and territories, including India. A highlight of the handset are its numerous colour options - Black, Blue, Coral, White, and Yellow. Apple has also launched a PRODUCT (RED) colour variant in the series.

iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR specifications

All three new iPhone models are dual-SIM, dual standby capable, featuring both a physical Nano-SIM card slot and an eSIM (an inbuilt digital SIM that acts as the second SIM card in the setup). In China, the iPhone XS Max will be offered with support for two physical Nano-SIM cards. All three models also run iOS 12, and are powered by the Apple A12 Bionic SoC that's based on a 7nm fabrication process. The SoC is said to deliver a 30 percent faster app launch time. The A12 Bionic SoC includes 6.9 billion transistors. Apple says that the new version can handle five trillion operations per second. It is also claimed to be up to 50 percent faster than the CPU featured on the A11 SoC. Apple has removed Touch ID in the new iPhone models. They come with improved Face ID, and Apple says that it is the "most secure facial authentication ever in a smartphone." As usual, Apple did not reveal details of the RAM, battery capacity, or clock speed, details that will make their way to the Internet after a teardown of the smartphones.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max run iOS 12 out-of-the-box. While the iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina (1125x2234 pixels) display, the iPhone XS Max comes with a huge 6.5-inch Super Retina (1242x2688 pixels) OLED display. They come with a display notch similar to the one in iPhone X, and both support HDR functionality apart from a 120Hz touch sample rate. Thanks to the power efficiency of the Apple A12 Bionic SoC, Apple says, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max get 30 minutes and 1 hour 30 minutes more battery life, respectively, compared to the iPhone X.

As mentioned, the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB inbuilt storage variants. In terms of design, the handsets sport surgical-grade stainless steel body with glass casing on both sides, similar to the iPhone X. There are the first iPhone models from the company that will have IP68 water and dust resistance. The two smartphones come with wireless charging support. Notably, Apple has stuck to the Type-A to Lightning 5W charger for the power adaptor rather than the anticipated USB Type-C to Lightning 18W charger. But, it has not included the 3.5mm-to-Lightning dongle in the box.

Apple has upgraded the camera setups in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. They bear a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 12-megapixel telephoto secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It comes with a 6-element lens and 2x optical zoom. Additionally, the rear camera setup is also aided by an improved TrueTone quad-LED flash at the back. Additionally, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have a 7-megapixel RGB camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch (828x1792 pixels) LCD Retina display. The display notch on the top of the handset houses the TrueDepth camera system and enables Face ID functionality. Notably, the display panel in the iPhone XR has a 120Hz touch sample rate, TrueTone support, and is claimed to be the most-advanced LCD panel ever. However, 3D Touch support that Apple launched with iPhone 6s is missing. Instead, the iPhone XR features Haptic Touch.

The iPhone XR comes with a 7000-series aerospace-grade aluminium build. Also, its body is also IP67 protected. In terms of optics, the Phone XR bears a single camera rear sensor that comes in 12-megapixel resolution and has a six-piece lens on top along with an f/1.8 aperture. Meanwhile, the sensor is paired with a quad-LED True Tone flash, coupled with an advanced flicker-detect system, and includes optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Focus Pixels. Also, the handset comes with the 7-megapixel camera sensor featured at the front. It comes with Portrait mode upgraded and an f/2.2 aperture. It features an IR camera and a dot projector. Notably, the front camera also enables an advanced Face ID that is powered by the improved TrueDepth camera system.

As for battery life, Apple said that the iPhone XR delivers an hour and a half more than the iPhone 8 Plus. In terms of design, it has a glass back and supports wireless charging. Meanwhile, Apple has stuck to the Type-A to Lightning 5W charger. Notably, the 3.5mm-to-Lightning dongle will not be included in the box when the smartphone ships.