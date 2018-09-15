Apple earlier this week unveiled the iPhone XS as the successor to its last year's iPhone X. The new iPhone XS has the all-new surgical-grade stainless steel build that is IP68-certified water and dust resistance. There is also the latest Apple A12 Bionic SoC that is touted to be the industry's first 7nm chip. Additionally, Apple has provided improved optics over what was featured on the iPhone X with an upgraded dual rear camera setup and an enhanced TrueDepth camera system at the front. The frontal system also enables an improved Face ID functionality. Premium features such as wireless charging support, Dolby Vision and HDR 10-compatible OLED display, and wider stereo sound are among the key inputs on the iPhone XS. For the first time in the history of the iPhone, the Apple phone also brings dual-SIM support, with the secondary SIM being a digital eSIM that can store multiple numbers.

All these offerings make the iPhone XS a strong contender against the army of top-end Android devices that largely includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 2 XL, and OnePlus 6. Here, we are comparing the India price, specifications, and features of the iPhone XS with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Pixel 2 XL, and OnePlus 6 to help you understand the major differences.

iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Pixel 2 XL vs OnePlus 6 price in India

The iPhone XS price in India has been set at Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while the 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 1,14,900 and Rs. 1,34,900, respectively. All three storage variants will be available in India from September 28 in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold colour options.

Unlike the iPhone XS, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 67,900 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 84,900. The Galaxy Note 9 comes in Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review

The Google Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, was launched with a price tag of Rs. 73,000 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB model comes at Rs. 82,000. Both Pixel 2 XL variants come in Black and White colour options.

Google Pixel 2 XL Review

The OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the 256GB storage variant at Rs. 43,999. There are four colour options, including Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Red, and Silk White. It should be noted that both the Google Pixel 2 XL and OnePlus 6 will get their respective successors in October, if the rumour mill is to be believed.

OnePlus 6 Review

iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Pixel 2 XL vs OnePlus 6 specifications

The dual-SIM, dual-standby iPhone XS runs iOS 12 out-of-the-box and features 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina (1125x2234 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is an Apple A12 Bionic SoC, coupled with a four-core GPU and an improved Neural Engine. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup also includes dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a quad-LED True Tone flash. Apple has additionally provided features such as Slow Sync, an enhanced Portrait mode along with an advanced bokeh and Depth Control integration, and Smart HDR. The rear camera setup also supports 4K video recording. On the front, there is a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera system that carries an f/2.2 aperture. The camera system also supports an improved Face ID functionality to unlock the device by recognising your facial features.

The iPhone XS has 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options. In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and a Lightning port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, proximity sensor, and three-axis gyroscope. Apple hasn't revealed the battery capacity, though it claims that on a single charge, the iPhone XS can deliver up to 20 hours of talk time, 12 hours of Internet usage, and 14 hours of video playback. There is fast charging support that enables 50 percent of battery power within 30 minutes. Also, there is Qi standard-based wireless charging support. The iPhone XS measures 143.6x70.9x7.7mm and weighs 177 grams.

On the other side, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display panel by default has full-HD+ resolution, though there is an option in the Settings menu to boost the resolution to Quad HD+ (WQHD+). The global version of the Galaxy Note 9 is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, while its US variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Both SoC versions are paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that has a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor along with an autofocus lens sporting an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens.

The Galaxy Note 9 has 128GB and 512GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, hall sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone comes with an upgraded S Pen stylus that has Bluetooth so]support. There is a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging technologies. Besides, the Galaxy Note 9 measures 161.9x76.4x8.8mm and weighs 201 grams.

Coming towards the Google Pixel 2 XL, it was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo but now runs Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) pOLED display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a single, 12.2-megapixel rear camera setup that has an f/1.8 aperture and optical as well as electronic image stabilisation. Also, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Pixel 2 XL has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, an eSIM module for Project Fi users, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. At last, there is a 3520mAh battery, and the handset measures 157.90x76.70x7.90mm.

In contrast, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and is upgradable to Android Pie. The handset features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. For capturing images and recording videos, there is a dual rear camera setup that has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor alongside Slow Motion video recording and dual-LED flash. The rear camera setup comes along with a dual-LED flash module, optical and electronic image stabilisation, and an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor that supports Face Unlock and a Portrait Mode.

The OnePlus 6 has 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options. On the connectivity part, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Lastly, there is a 3,300mAh battery along with Dash Charge fast charging technology and measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm.

