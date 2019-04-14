Mobile phone vendors are facing cut-throat competition from each other these days. One strategy that many manufacturers use to compete in this crowded market is to release a new phone every month, if not more often. At the same time, other smartphone makers prefer to drop the prices of their existing phones to retain the market share. All this is helping the consumers to find their preferred smartphones easily. But with some many smartphones in the market, it is harder than ever to keep track of what is receiving a price cut or what is available on sale. Worry not, we are here to help.

In this article, we have compiled a list of all the smartphones that have got price cut in India in the month of April to let you choose a suitable smartphone — as per your budget.

Here are the mobile phones that have got price cuts in April

Mobile phone Price in India (old) Price in India (new) Price cut iPhone XR 64GB Rs. 76,900 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 17,000 iPhone XR 128GB Rs. 81,900 Rs. 64,900 Rs. 17,000 iPhone XR 256GB Rs. 91,900 Rs. 74,900 Rs. 17,000 Realme 2 Pro 4GB+64GB Rs. 13,990 Rs. 11,990 Rs. 2,000 Realme 2 Pro 4GB+64GB Rs. 14,990 Rs. 13,990 Rs. 1,000 Realme 2 Pro 8GB+128GB Rs. 16,990 Rs. 15,990 Rs. 1,000 Oppo F9 Pro 128GB storage Rs. 19,990 Rs. 17,990 Rs. 2,000 Realme U1 3GB+32GB Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme U1 4GB+64GB Rs. 13,499 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 1,500 Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM Rs. 18,499 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 1,500 Nokia 7 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 2,000 Nokia 1 Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,500 Nokia 2.1 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,500

iPhone XR

Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone XR to make it more enticing to the consumers and a stronger competitor to the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10e. The iPhone XR got a new starting price of Rs. 59,900, showing a substantial discount over its MRP of Rs. 76,900. The customers with HDFC Bank cards are also eligible for receiving a 10 percent additional cashback for a limited time. This further drops the iPhone XR price in India to Rs. 53,900.

With the latest revision, the iPhone XR 64GB variant is available at Rs. 59,900, while the iPhone XR 128GB model's price has been revised to Rs. 64,900, down from Rs. 81,900. The iPhone XR price for the 256GB storage option was also slashed and it is currently available at Rs. 74,900, down from Rs. 91,900.

The iPhone XR with its updated price structure is available for purchase through Apple authorised retail partners and Amazon India as well.

On the specifications front, the iPhone XR flaunts a 6.10-inch (828x1792 pixels) Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic processor, which is the same chip that's powering the top-of-the-line iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The phone also comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 lens that supports 4K video recording at 60fps. Additionally, there is a 7-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

In our detailed review, the iPhone XR scored 10 out of 10 for its performance and 9 out of 10 for its battery performance, the latter being the best among the 2018 iPhone family.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme has revised the prices of multiple phones this month. The company, just days after dropping the price of the Realme U1 — more on that latter in this article — reduced the price of the Realme 2 Pro as well. As a result, the Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now available at Rs. 11,990, down from Rs. 13,990. Its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model as well as its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option have also received revised prices in India of Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 15,990, respectively, which is a reduction of Rs. 1,000 over their previous pricing.

In our review, we found the Realme 2 Pro as a great value-for-money device. The phone has a solid build and a responsive facial recognition technology.

On the part of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 2 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2, though its update to Android Pie has been delayed until June. The phone sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, there is a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone comes in 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Realme 2 Pro has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For capturing selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The phone also has a 3,500mAh battery and comes with connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and Micro-USB.

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro also received a price cut recently. The phone with 128GB storage option is now available at Rs. 17,990, down Rs. 2,000 from its last price that was set at Rs. 19,990.

Aspects such as the battery life and display of the Oppo F9 Pro pleased us in our review. The handset also packs Oppo's proprietary VOOC fast charging technology.

Other key specifications of the Oppo F9 Pro include a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also includes a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB) and comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Plus, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo F9 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top. Besides, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery along with VOOC fast charging tech.

Realme U1

The Realme U1 comes as the first in the list of phones that have received a price cut in the country this month. While the Realme U1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model got a new price in India of Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 10,999, the price of its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was dropped to Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 13,499.

With the new prices, the Realme U1 has become an even attractive option under Rs. 15,000 price bracket. The phone has a great battery life that we specified in our review as well. In our HD video loop test, the phone lasted for 14 hours and 56 minutes.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 3GB and 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage along with microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Realme U1 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 lens and 4-in-1 pixels tech. The phone also packs a 3,500mAh battery and includes connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

For the customers seeking a decent phone in under sub-Rs. 20,000 price segment, HMD Global this month also reduced the price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant price in India dropped to Rs. 16,999. This shows a price cut of Rs. 1,500 from the launch price that was set at Rs. 18,499. Additionally, the customers can receive a 15 percent cashback on HDFC cards and EMI transactions through Pinelabs. The cashback offer is valid until April 20.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a decent option for its price range if you don't want any software bloat and are looking particularly for a vanilla Android experience. The phone runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo and is upgradable to Android Pie.

In terms of other specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, and 64GB inbuilt storage. There is also a microSD card slot for expanding the onboard storage (up to 400GB).

Further, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The also packs a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 7.1

In addition to the other Nokia smartphones, the HMD Global also revised the price of Nokia 7.1 in India. The Nokia 7.1 was launched in the country in late November with a price tag of Rs. 19,999, however it can now be purchased for as low as Rs. 17,999.

Major specifications of the Nokia 7.1 include a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) PureDisplay panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 64GB inbuilt storage. The phone also includes microSD card slow for expansion up to 400GB.

The Nokia 7.1 sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and 84-degree of field-of-view. Besides, the phone packs a 3,060mAh battery and offers connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 1

If you're looking for a budget phone option that has recently got a price cut, the Nokia 1 might be worth considering. The Nokia 1 price in India dropped from the launch price of Rs. 5,499 to Rs. 3,999. This has notably made the Nokia 1 the cheapest Android Go phone in the Indian market. The price cut also made it a solid competitor against Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi Go.

On the specifications part, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 1 runs Android Oreo (Go edition) and has a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot for expanding the storage (up to 128GB). Lastly, it comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash, 2-megapixel front camera, and a 2,150mAh battery.

Nokia 2.1

Alongside the Nokia 1, HMD Global also revised the price of the Nokia 2.1. The fresh development brought the Nokia 2.1price in India to as low as Rs. 5,499, down from Rs. 6,999. This makes the Nokia 2.1 a comparable option against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core.

The specifications of the Nokia 2.1 include a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and microSD card support (up to 128GB). The phone debuted with Android Oreo (Go edition), however it is upgradable to Android Pie (Go edition). What's more, the Nokia 2.1 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.