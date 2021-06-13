A lot of users make the switch between iOS and Android, and vice versa. Apple and Google's mobile operating systems respectively have differences setting them apart in terms of functionality and usability. When it comes to transferring data or contacts, it's much easier to do so when moving from one device to another in the same ecosystem. However, if you are moving from iOS to Android and want to transfer your contacts, here's how you can do so.

There are a few ways in which you can transfer your contacts from iOS to Android. You can use Google Drive, iCloud, or Gmail. The first, and possibly best way to achieve a complete transfer of your iPhone's Contacts, Calendar Events, Photos and Videos, onto your Android phone, is via Google drive, as described on Google's Switch to Android site.

How to transfer contacts from iOS to Android using Google Drive Download Google Drive on your iOS device. Log in with your Google account. Open by backup wizard by tapping on the hamburger menu and heading to Settings. Tap on Backup and you should see Contacts, Calendar events, and Photos & Videos. If you wish to back up everything, tap on Start Backup. Or, you can tap on the individual options and turn off the toggle. You contacts will be backed up to Google Drive. Sign in to your Android device with the same Google account. Your iOS contacts should show up on your Android device.

On your iOS device, head to Settings and tap on Mail. Tap on Accounts. If you already have a Gmail account, it should show up here. If not select Add Account and tap on Google. Next, tap on Gmail and turn on the Contacts toggle. You contacts will be synced to your Google account. On your Android device, log in with the same Google account and your contacts should show up.

On your iOS device, head to Settings. Tap on your Profile. Tap on iCloud. Make sure the Contacts toggle is turned on. Scroll down to iCloud Backup and tap on it. Tap on Back Up Now and wait for the backup to complete. On your Android device, open your browser, head to icloud.com, and log in with your Apple ID. Switch to desktop mode using the three dot menu in Chrome. Once logged in, tap on Contacts. Tap on the Gear settings icon at the bottom left and tap on Select All. Tap on the Gear settings icon again and select Export VCard. A vcf file of your contacts should be downloaded. Open it. You will be asked to save contacts with options to save them on your phone or email IDs. Select Phone and the import process will start. Your contacts should now show up on your Android phone.

Alternatively, you can do this through your desktop browser as well.