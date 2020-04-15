Technology News
loading

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500, while the iPhone XR begins at Rs. 52,500.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 April 2020 21:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR have several design-level changes

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) has up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • iPhone XR offers you with a large display
  • iPhone SE (2020) comes with Apple A13 Bionic chip

iPhone SE (2020) finally debuted on Wednesday after much anticipation and a range of rumours — some of them calling it the iPhone SE 2, while some named it as the iPhone 9. The new iPhone retains the design that we have on the iPhone 8 but comes with the Apple A13 Bionic chip that powers the top-notch iPhone 11 models. Apple has also offered a Touch ID fingerprint button and a Retina HD display that sans the earlier 3D Touch experience and has Haptic Touch support. All this makes the iPhone SE (2020) an attractive entry-level iPhone. But where does it stand against the highly popular iPhone XR?

Here, we compare the iPhone SE (2020) price and specifications with those of the iPhone XR to help you find what would be better for you.

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Price in India

The iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for the base 64GB storage variant. There are also the 128GB and 256GB storage options. However, Apple is yet to reveal their India prices. Moreover, the iPhone SE (2020) will be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. Availability details for the Indian market will be announced at a later stage.

In contrast, the iPhone XR price in India starts at Rs. 52,500 for the 64GB storage variant. It comes in Black, Blue, Coral, (PRODUCT) RED, White, and Yellow colour options.

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Specifications, features

The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR both run iOS 13. On the display part, the iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1334 pixels) IPS display. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828x1792 pixels) IPS display. Both phones have the same 326ppi of pixel density, P3 colour gamut, and 625 nits of maximum brightness. Under the hood, the iPhone SE (2020) has the A13 Bionic chip, coupled with a third-generation Neural Engine. The iPhone XR, however, has an A12 Bionic chip, paired with a second-generation Neural Engine.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR both have a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an f/1.8 aperture and true-tone LED flash. There is also a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone SE (2020) has up to 256GB of onboard storage, while the iPhone XR has up to 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on both iPhone models are similar, though you'll find some differences. For instance, the iPhone SE (2020) comes with Wi-Fi 6, while the iPhone XR has Wi-Fi 802.11ac. There is also Gigabit-class LTE modem on the iPhone SE (2020) along with 2x2 MIMO and LAA, whereas the iPhone XR includes LTE Advanced. Rest of the connectivity options are the same and include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

Apple has provided the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the iPhone SE (2020). This is unlike the iPhone XR that has facial recognising Face ID support. Other than that, both iPhone models have an identical array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, three-axis gyro, and a proximity sensor.

The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR both come with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that supports wired and wireless charging. However, Apple doesn't provide any details around the capacity of batteries it uses on its iPhones.

In terms of battery usage, the iPhone SE (2020) is touted to offer up to 13 hours of video playback, eight hours of video streaming, and up to 40 hours of audio playback on a single charge. This is unlike the iPhone XR that is rated to deliver up to 16 hours of video streaming and up to 65 hours of audio playback.

The iPhone SE (2020) measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm and weighs 148 grams. On the other hand, the iPhone XR measures 150.9x75.7x8.3mm and weighs 194 grams.

iPhone SE (2020) vs Apple iPhone XR comparison
  iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone XR
Apple iPhone XR
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandAppleApple
ModeliPhone SE (2020)iPhone XR
Release date15th April 2020September 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)138.40 x 67.30 x 7.30150.90 x 75.70 x 8.30
Weight (g)148.00194.00
IP ratingIP67IP67
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYesYes
ColoursBlack, White, (Product) REDBlack, Blue, Coral, White, Yellow, and PRODUCT (RED)
Battery capacity (mAh)-2942
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)4.706.10
Resolution750x1334 pixels828x1792 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)326326
Protection type-Other
Aspect ratio-19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor makeApple A13 BionicApple A12 Bionic
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageNoNo
Dedicated microSD slotNo-
Processor-hexa-core
RAM-3GB
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8)12-megapixel (f/1.8)
Front camera7-megapixel (f/2.2)7-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocus-Yes
Rear flash-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 13iOS 12
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
LightningYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMeSIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesNo
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
3D face recognition-Yes
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2020 price in India, iPhone SE 2020 specifications, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR price in India, iPhone XR specifications, iPhone XR, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  2. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  3. iPhone SE (2020) Launch Impressions: Old Design, Better Price than Before
  4. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  5. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  8. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  9. Government Allows IT Companies to Function With 50 Percent Staff
  10. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Allows IT Companies to Function With 50 Percent Staff From April 20
  3. Ola Partners With BMC to Enable Essential Medical Trips in Mumbai
  4. Israeli Police Use Drones to Check in on COVID-19 Patients
  5. Google Launches Free Tool in Beta to Help Quickly Create Short YouTube Videos
  6. IISc Researchers Working on Tool for COVID-19 Diagnosis Based on Cough, Speech Sounds
  7. Students Can Use Government Portals to Study During Lockdown: HRD Minister
  8. Apple-Google Alliance Welcomed by European Coronavirus App Platform
  9. Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
  10. Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com