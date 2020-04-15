iPhone SE (2020) finally debuted on Wednesday after much anticipation and a range of rumours — some of them calling it the iPhone SE 2, while some named it as the iPhone 9. The new iPhone retains the design that we have on the iPhone 8 but comes with the Apple A13 Bionic chip that powers the top-notch iPhone 11 models. Apple has also offered a Touch ID fingerprint button and a Retina HD display that sans the earlier 3D Touch experience and has Haptic Touch support. All this makes the iPhone SE (2020) an attractive entry-level iPhone. But where does it stand against the highly popular iPhone XR?

Here, we compare the iPhone SE (2020) price and specifications with those of the iPhone XR to help you find what would be better for you.

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Price in India

The iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for the base 64GB storage variant. There are also the 128GB and 256GB storage options. However, Apple is yet to reveal their India prices. Moreover, the iPhone SE (2020) will be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. Availability details for the Indian market will be announced at a later stage.

In contrast, the iPhone XR price in India starts at Rs. 52,500 for the 64GB storage variant. It comes in Black, Blue, Coral, (PRODUCT) RED, White, and Yellow colour options.

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR: Specifications, features

The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR both run iOS 13. On the display part, the iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1334 pixels) IPS display. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828x1792 pixels) IPS display. Both phones have the same 326ppi of pixel density, P3 colour gamut, and 625 nits of maximum brightness. Under the hood, the iPhone SE (2020) has the A13 Bionic chip, coupled with a third-generation Neural Engine. The iPhone XR, however, has an A12 Bionic chip, paired with a second-generation Neural Engine.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR both have a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an f/1.8 aperture and true-tone LED flash. There is also a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone SE (2020) has up to 256GB of onboard storage, while the iPhone XR has up to 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on both iPhone models are similar, though you'll find some differences. For instance, the iPhone SE (2020) comes with Wi-Fi 6, while the iPhone XR has Wi-Fi 802.11ac. There is also Gigabit-class LTE modem on the iPhone SE (2020) along with 2x2 MIMO and LAA, whereas the iPhone XR includes LTE Advanced. Rest of the connectivity options are the same and include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

Apple has provided the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the iPhone SE (2020). This is unlike the iPhone XR that has facial recognising Face ID support. Other than that, both iPhone models have an identical array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, three-axis gyro, and a proximity sensor.

The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR both come with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that supports wired and wireless charging. However, Apple doesn't provide any details around the capacity of batteries it uses on its iPhones.

In terms of battery usage, the iPhone SE (2020) is touted to offer up to 13 hours of video playback, eight hours of video streaming, and up to 40 hours of audio playback on a single charge. This is unlike the iPhone XR that is rated to deliver up to 16 hours of video streaming and up to 65 hours of audio playback.

The iPhone SE (2020) measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm and weighs 148 grams. On the other hand, the iPhone XR measures 150.9x75.7x8.3mm and weighs 194 grams.