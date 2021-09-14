Apple iPhone 13 launch event dubbed 'California Streaming' gets underway today (Tuesday, September 14) at 10.30pm IST or 10am PDT. Apple's highly anticipated, all-virtual event is expected to introduce the next generation of iPhone models as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to include four models like the iPhone 12 series but with smaller notches, bigger batteries, and faster A15 Bionic chipsets. Analysts predict the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches will see a redesign with flatter screens and slightly bigger dials compared to the Watch Series 6. We can also expect to get some updates about the iOS 15 from Apple at its biggest launch event of the year. You can watch the Apple event livestream in a number of ways, such as via Apple's website and YouTube channel and on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, or you can simply watch the event here from the video on top of this article.

Speculations suggest that Apple is also due to launch the third generation of AirPods. The first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from Apple were launched in 2016 based on the design language of Apple's classic, wired EarPods, which was retained in the second iteration of AirPods launched in 2019. But analysts suggest the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) will ditch the loose-fitting design for the in-canal fit of the AirPods Pro that arrived in 2019.

iPhone 13 series — said to include iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — will not see a major redesign as per reports that predict the highlight of the iPhone models this year could rather be slick new features such as the provision of satellite connectivity. This would allow iPhone users to transmit short emergency texts and send SOS distress signals from areas where mobile connectivity is not an option. The iPhone 13 models are said to be equipped with the required hardware even if the feature is activated later via a software update.

Apple's 'California Streaming' event is likely to follow the company's traditional norm and kick off with a keynote from Apple CEO Tim Cook, which will be followed by the introduction of a new iPhone series among updates about Apple's other products and services. Keep following this page for live updates throughout the event, or watch along with us using the video on top.