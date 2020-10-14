Apple unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series on Tuesday. The new series comprises four new iPhone models, namely the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Max. However, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are likely to grab the most attention — thanks to their cheaper pricing over the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both new iPhone models come in four different colour options and are powered by the same A14 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini also included the dual rear cameras. Nevertheless, there are some major differences between the two that you should consider while making your buying decision.

In this article, we are comparing iPhone 12 price in India and specifications with those of the iPhone 12 mini to help you decide the best option for you.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 mini: Price in India

The iPhone 12 carries a starting price of Rs. 79,900 in India or $799 in the US for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 84,900 or $849, and the 256GB storage option is at Rs. 94,900 or $949. In contrast, the iPhone 12 mini comes at Rs. 69,900 or $699 for the 64GB variant, whereas its 128GB and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 74,900 or $749 and Rs. 84,900 or $849, respectively.

On the availability front, the iPhone 12 will be available for pre-orders from October 16, while its availability is scheduled for October 23. The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, will go on pre-orders from November 6, with its sale beginning from November 12. India availability has only been detailed for the iPhone 12, and that's October 30.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 mini: Specifications

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both run on iOS 14 and come with the A14 Bionic SoC, paired with fourth-generation Neural Engine and a new four-core graphics architecture. Both iPhone models also come with a notch that houses the TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID support. However, on the part of a major difference, the iPhone 12 carries a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display (1170x2532 pixels), while the iPhone 12 mini features a smaller, 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display (1080x2340 pixels).

For photos and videos, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both have a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and an 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.4 aperture as well as 120-degree field of view. Both new models also retain optical image stabilisation (OIS) support that has been a part of the iPhone family for some time. The rear camera setup is also capable of recording 4K videos. For selfies, video chats, and FaceTime calls, there is a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the front of both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, with an f/2.2 lens.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both have storage options going from 64GB to 256GB. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. The iPhones also come with an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip that debuted on the iPhone 11 models last year. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, three-axis gyro, and a proximity sensor.

Apple has provided a rechargeable lithium-ion battery on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini that supports fast as well as wireless charging (MagSafe up to 15W and Qi up to 7.5W). The new iPhone models also include magnets at the back to support the newly launched MagSafe charging accessories. The iPhone 12 battery is rated to deliver up to 17 hours of video playback, and the iPhone 12 mini battery is said to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback.

The iPhone 12 measures has a height of 146.7mm and width of 71.5mm (2.82-inches), while the iPhone 12 mini measures 131.5mm (5.18-inches) in height and 64.2mm width (2.53-inches). Both phones are 7.4mm (0.29-inches) in depth. Besides, the iPhone 12 weighs 164 grams. This is heavier than the iPhone 12 mini that is 135 grams in weight.

