iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro phones were launched at a virtual event held by Apple on Tuesday. These phones see an upgrade in processor and cameras, apart from support for 5G for the first time. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. While the camera specifications are almost identical, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has 4x optical zoom while the iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with 2x optical zoom.

We pit the iPhone 12 Pro Max with the iPhone 12 to highlight the differences between the two.

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro price in India compared

The iPhone 12 Pro has launched with a price tag in India at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model is priced at Rs. 1,29,900, whereas the 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 1,49,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, in contrast, starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and the highest, 512GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 1,59,900.

The sale of the iPhone 12 Pro will begin in India from October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max availability for India is set for November 13. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue options.

In the US, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, are priced starting at $999 (roughly Rs. 73,200) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,400), respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro specifications compared

Both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro run on iOS 14. The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch (1,170x1,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 460ppi pixel density. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch (1,284x2,778 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 458ppi pixel density. Both the phones have a wide notch to house front camera, earpiece, and other sensors.

The iPhone models are powered by the A14 Bionic chip with next-gen neural engine. The exact RAM details are not known but the storage options are at 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro have triple rear cameras with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that comes with f/2.4 aperture and 120 degree field of view. There is a secondary 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/1.6 aperture as well.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a third 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, 4x optical zoom range, and up to 10x digital zoom. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a third 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 2.5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, 5x optical zoom range, and up to 12x digital zoom. During video recording, the iPhone 12 Pro offers 6x digital zoom, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers 7x digital zoom. Both the phones are equipped with a LiDAR sensor on board. Up front, both the phones come with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and retina flash support.

There's Face ID support on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is touted to offer up to 20 hours of video playback, 12 hours of video streaming, and up to 80 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, offers up to 17 hours of video playback, 11 hours of video streaming, and up to 65 hours of audio playback. Both the phones support MagSafe wireless charging of up to 15W, Qi wireless charging of up to 7.5W.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a Lightning connector for charging and it is touted to charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes if the 20W adapter is used (sold separately). There are two stereo speakers, one up front inside the notch and one at the bottom right next to the Lightning connector. Both the iPhones support 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling with compatible networks, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and more.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max measures at 160.8x78.1x7.4mm and weighs 226 grams. The lower priced iPhone 12 Pro measures at 146.7x71.5x7.4mm and weighs 187 grams.

