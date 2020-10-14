Technology News
loading

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are IP68 certified and are powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 October 2020 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max offer up to 512GB of storage

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max offers with up to 20 hour of video playback
  • Both the phones run on iOS 14 software
  • iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro phones were launched at a virtual event held by Apple on Tuesday. These phones see an upgrade in processor and cameras, apart from support for 5G for the first time. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. While the camera specifications are almost identical, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has 4x optical zoom while the iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with 2x optical zoom.

We pit the iPhone 12 Pro Max with the iPhone 12 to highlight the differences between the two.

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro price in India compared

The iPhone 12 Pro has launched with a price tag in India at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model is priced at Rs. 1,29,900, whereas the 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 1,49,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, in contrast, starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and the highest, 512GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 1,59,900.

The sale of the iPhone 12 Pro will begin in India from October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max availability for India is set for November 13. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue options.

In the US, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, are priced starting at $999 (roughly Rs. 73,200) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,400), respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro specifications compared

Both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro run on iOS 14. The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch (1,170x1,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 460ppi pixel density. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch (1,284x2,778 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 458ppi pixel density. Both the phones have a wide notch to house front camera, earpiece, and other sensors.

The iPhone models are powered by the A14 Bionic chip with next-gen neural engine. The exact RAM details are not known but the storage options are at 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro have triple rear cameras with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that comes with f/2.4 aperture and 120 degree field of view. There is a secondary 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/1.6 aperture as well.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a third 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, 4x optical zoom range, and up to 10x digital zoom. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a third 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 2.5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, 5x optical zoom range, and up to 12x digital zoom. During video recording, the iPhone 12 Pro offers 6x digital zoom, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers 7x digital zoom. Both the phones are equipped with a LiDAR sensor on board. Up front, both the phones come with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and retina flash support.

There's Face ID support on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is touted to offer up to 20 hours of video playback, 12 hours of video streaming, and up to 80 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, offers up to 17 hours of video playback, 11 hours of video streaming, and up to 65 hours of audio playback. Both the phones support MagSafe wireless charging of up to 15W, Qi wireless charging of up to 7.5W.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a Lightning connector for charging and it is touted to charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes if the 20W adapter is used (sold separately). There are two stereo speakers, one up front inside the notch and one at the bottom right next to the Lightning connector. Both the iPhones support 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling with compatible networks, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and more.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max measures at 160.8x78.1x7.4mm and weighs 226 grams. The lower priced iPhone 12 Pro measures at 146.7x71.5x7.4mm and weighs 187 grams.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max comparison
  iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro Max
GENERAL
BrandAppleApple
ModeliPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro Max
Release date13th October 202013th October 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)146.70 x 71.50 x 7.40160.80 x 78.10 x 7.40
Weight (g)189.00228.00
IP ratingIP68IP68
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYesYes
ColoursGold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, SilverGold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, Silver
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.106.70
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1284x2778 pixels
Protection typeOtherOther
Pixels per inch (PPI)460458
HARDWARE
Processor makeApple A14 BionicApple A14 Bionic
Internal storage64GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0)12-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/2.2)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 14iOS 14
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYes-
LightningYesYes
Number of SIMs22
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMeSIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
3D face recognitionYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Price in India, iPhone 12 Pro Specifications, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in India, iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Donates $100 Million More to Help US Election Offices

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone 12 Pro With HDR Video Recording, LiDAR Sensor Launched in India
  3. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  8. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  9. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Oppo Smart TV Set to Launch on October 19
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Casts Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anya Taylor-Joy: Report
  2. Facebook Messenger Gets a New Look, Customisable Chat Features to Be Rolled Out Soon
  3. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Price in India Cut, In-Box Accessories Reduced
  4. Apple's Rare Earth Recycling on New iPhone Series Steps Up Environmental Response
  5. Oppo A15 With 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launching in India on October 15
  6. NASA Announces Eight-Nation Space Coalition Under Artemis Accords
  7. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Donates $100 Million More to Help US Election Offices
  8. Twitter Suspends Accounts Claiming to Be Black Trump Supporters Over Spam, Manipulation
  9. Facebook Bans Anti-Vaccination Advertisements but Not Antivax Posts
  10. OnePlus 8T Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com