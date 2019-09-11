Technology News
iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The iPhone 11 is the thickest and heaviest of the lot.

11 September 2019
iPhone 11 (left)and OnePlsu 7 (right) have dual rear camera setups

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 weighs the most at 194 grams
  • The iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 are IP68 certified
  • iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7 don’t offer expandable memory option

iPhone 11 has now been launched in India, and its price starts at Rs. 64,900 for the base 64GB storage option. The new entrant is positioned to be the successor of the iPhone XR and it comes with dual rear cameras, a wide notch, the latest A13 Bionic chip, and improved battery life. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were also launched alongside the iPhone 11. The new iPhone 11 will compete against Samsung's Galaxy S10 flagship and the OnePlus 7 launched earlier this year.

We pit the iPhone 11 with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the OnePlus 7 to see how the new Apple offering fares against competition, at least on paper.

iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 7: Price in India compared

As mentioned, the iPhone 11 price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the base variant with 64GB of storage. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 69,900 and the 256GB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 11 will come in six colours – Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red - and sales will begin September 27 in India.

iPhone 11 First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India has been set at Rs. 66,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 84,900. The 128GB storage model is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour options. However, the 512GB variant comes in sole Prism White colour option The phone can bought through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Shop, Tata CliQ,and select retail stores as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

In comparison, the OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs. 37,999. It is selling the 6GB RAM version in Mirror Grey and Mirror Blue options, whereas the 8GB RAM version is offered in Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon.in and OnePlus online store.

OnePlus 7 Review

iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 7: Specifications compared

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone 11 runs on iOS 13, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 7 run on Android Pie, based on different skins on top. The Samsung Galaxy S10 features One UI and the OnePlus 7 features OxygenOS. The OnePlus 7 comes with the largest display of the lot, with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 550ppi pixel density. In comparison, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch (828x1792 pixels) Liquid Retina display with 326ppi pixel density, Haptic Touch, and 625 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 11 is seen to sport a wide notch, the OnePlus 7 has a waterdrop-style notch, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a hole-punch display.


The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 is powered by the 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC in India. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The iPhone 11 RAM hasn't been disclosed but it comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The Samsung Galaxy S10, on the other hand, packs 8GB RAM, and offers 128GB and 512GB storage options. The OnePlus 7 packs 6GB and 8GB RAM options, and offers 128GB and 256GB storage models. Both the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7 do not offer expandable storage support. Samsung Galaxy S10 supports microSD card for expansion of storage (up to 512GB).


Coming to optics, the iPhone 11 houses a dual camera setup on the back that packs a 12-megapixel wide-angle main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation and a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. New camera software features include next-generation Smart HDR, improved Night Mode, and enhanced Portrait Mode. Additionally, the dual rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps and are paired by 36 percent brighter flash than the one in iPhone XR.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 autofocus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5 - f/2.4 autofocus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens.

Lastly, the OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Apple has included a 12-megapixel front shooter on the iPhone 11 that is capable of shooting video in 4K as well as slo-mo videos. It offers a wider output if you switch to the landscape mode. On the OnePlus 7, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera onboard. Lastly, the Galaxy S10 has a single 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens.


Apple hasn't disclosed the exact battery capacity of the iPhone 11, but it is claimed to offer “one hour more than iPhone XR” on a single charge. It is touted to last up to 10 hours of video playback (streamed), and comes with an 18W fast charger. The Galaxy S10 packs a 3,400mAh battery, while the OnePlus 7 packing a 3,700mAh battery. Both the phones support fast charging, at 25W and 20W respectively.

OnePlus 7 and the iPhone 11 both lack a 3.5mm audio jack, while the Galaxy S10 supports it. The iPhone 11 is the thickest at 150.90x75.70x8.30mm, and is the heaviest at 194 grams. The One Plus 7 measures at 157.70x74.80x8.20mm and weighs 182 grams, while the Galaxy S10 measures at 149.90x70.40x7.80mm, and weighs only 157 grams. Both iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10 are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 7 also has some dust and water resistance, but it's not certified.

All three phones support Face Unlock, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and dual-SIM cards. The iPhone 11 secondary slot is an eSIM slot. Both Samsung and Apple offer Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, while the OnePlus 7 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The Samsung and OnePlus variants are equipped with a USB Type-C slot for charging, while the iPhone 11 sports a Lightning port.

iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 comparison
  iPhone 11
iPhone 11
OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandAppleOnePlusSamsung
ModeliPhone 117Galaxy S10
Release date10th September 201914th May 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes-
Body typeGlassGlass-
Dimensions (mm)150.90 x 75.70 x 8.30157.70 x 74.80 x 8.20149.90 x 70.40 x 7.80
Weight (g)194.00182.00157.00
IP ratingIP68-IP68
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursBlack, Green, Purple, White, Yellow, Product [Red]Mirror Grey, Mirror Blue, RedPrism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Prism White
Battery capacity (mAh)-37003400
Wireless charging-NoYes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.106.416.10
Resolution828x1792 pixels1080x2340 pixels-
Pixels per inch (PPI)326402-
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio-19.5:919:9
HARDWARE
Processor makeApple A13 BionicQualcomm Snapdragon 855Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Internal storage64GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNoYes
Processor-octa-core1.9GHz octa-core
RAM-6GB8GB
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--512
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDYes-
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)10-megapixel (f/1.9)
Front autofocus-NoYes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 13Android 9 PieAndroid 9.0
Skin-OxygenOSOne UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
LightningYes--
Number of SIMs222
USB OTG-Yes-
USB Type-C-YesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
3D face recognitionYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
