Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are here. Unveiled at a press event at Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California earlier today, the new iPhone models pack several new features like the A13 Bionic SoC. The main highlight of all three iPhone models is the camera capabilities. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature three rear cameras, whereas the iPhone 11 packs a dual rear camera setup. In this article, we take a look how exactly are three 2019 iPhone models different from each other in terms of pricing and specifications.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price in India

iPhone 11 price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the base variant with 64GB of storage. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be sold starting at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively for the 64GB base variant. Apart from the base 64GB variant, Apple iPhone 11 will be sold in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Similarly, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be offered in 256GB and 512GB options as well. Apple is yet to reveal the India prices for other storage variants for the new iPhone models. Here's a quick breakup of the iPhone 11 series prices in India and the US.

Apple iPhone 11 series Price in US Price in India Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) $699 Rs. 64,900 Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) $749 TBD Apple iPhone 11 (256GB) $849 TBD Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) $999 Rs. 99,900 Apple iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) $1,149 TBD Apple iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) $1,349 TBD Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) $1,099 Rs. 109,900 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) $1,249 TBD Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) $1,449 TBD

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications

According to Apple, all three iPhone models will support dual-SIM connectivity via a Nano-SIM card slot and an eSIM. The phones also run on iOS 13 and pack the Lightning connector. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828x1792 pixels) display with 326ppi and 625-nit peak brightness. iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR (1125x2436 pixels) OLED display with 458ppi and 800-nit peak brightness, whereas iPhone 11 Pro Max houses a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR (1,242x2,688 pixels) OLED display with 458ppi and 800-nit peak brightness.

All three new iPhone models are powered by A13 Bionic chip and are rated IP68 for dust and water-resistance, however iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can last up to 4 metres underwater up to 30 minutes whereas iPhone 11 can only last up to 2 metres underwater for up to 30 minutes.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have the same triple camera setup – 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.4) + 12-megapixel telephoto camera (f/2.0). Apple iPhone 11, on the other hand, comes with a dual rear camera setup - – 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.4) – missing the telephoto camera of the other two phones. The three phones have the same selfie shooter – 12-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Apple doesn't officially share the exact battery size in the iPhone models but the company has stated that iPhone 11 battery will last up to one hour longer than iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro battery will last up to 4 hours longer than iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max battery will last up to 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max. All three models are fast charge capable.

Lastly, iPhone 11 measures 150.9x75.7x8.3mm and weighs 194 grams, the iPhone 11 Pro's dimensions are 144x71.4x8.1mm and it weighs 188 grams. The iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 158x77.8x8.1mm and weighs 226 grams.